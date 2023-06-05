Stamp Fairtex thankful to represent Thailand in U.S. debut alongside Rodtang

Apart from showcasing her combat sports skills, former ONE two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex is proud of representing Thailand every time she competes.

The Thai superstar recently got the chance to represent her country, alongside fellow champion and compatriot Rodtang Jitmuangnon, at ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States last month.

Stamp Fairtex and Rodtang were big winners at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Colorado, fashioning out impressive finishes which had fight fans impressed no end.

The significance of their great US debut is not lost on the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, believing it was a proud moment for warriors like them from “The Land of Smiles.”

Stamp Fairtex told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Rodtang’s performance was good too, it was his U.S. debut. We’re both from Thailand and we want to represent our country well.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, which took place at a sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Stamp Fairtex knocked out American fireball Alyse Anderson in the second round with a crushing body kick.

The win set the Fairtex Gym standout for a shot at the planned ONE interim atomweight world title against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Rodtang, for his part, was also a second-round KO winner by way of an elbow to the jaw against Mexican Edgar Tabares. With that, he successfully defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

For their splendid showing, both Thai superstars received performance bonuses from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong afterwards.

The replay of the impressive performances of Stamp and Rodtang as well as the rest of the action that took place at ONE Fight Night 10 is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

