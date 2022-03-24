"Look at all those legends" – Fighting GOAT'S John Wayne Parr, Andre Galvao, and Demetrious Johnson pose for iconic photo

ONE X is a massive celebration of martial arts across all disciplines, and John Wayne Parr’s photo perfectly encapsulates this idea.

Backstage at the ONE X press conference, the Muay Thai legend caught up with fellow legends Demetrious Johnson of MMA and Andre Galvao of submission grappling for an epic photo.

In the caption, John Wayne Parr said:

"No biggie. Just out the back preparing for press conference with @mighty & @galvaobjj. So happy to be amongst so many legends with @onechampionship 😊!”

Check out the Instagram post below:

ONE Championship features not only MMA bouts, but also regularly showcases the best strikers in the world in ONE Super Series. Recently, the promotion has been beefing up its submission grappling roster, which could mean that we will see more of the sport in the near future.

The historic ONE X card gathered these legends together in the same event. Demetrious Johnson will be taking on Rodtang in a special rules super-fight, while Galvao will be making his promotional debut in a submission grappling match against Reinier de Ridder.

Fans absolutely love the star power in the simple, yet powerful photo.

One fan said:

"Look at all those legends on that stage !!! Absolutely where you belong JWP … and looking sharp on that suit 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Another fan noted Parr’s humility, saying:

“You don't seem to realize you're the biggest legend here.

John Wayne Parr looks to close off a legendary career with 100 wins

John Wayne Parr hopes to ride into the sunset with 100 victories at the end of his bout with Eduard Folayang at the ONE X: Grand Finale pay-per-view, which starts at 8:00 PM SGT on March 26.

Parr’s career has spanned three decades and saw him conquer multiple world titles in Muay Thai in over a hundred matches. It’s a feat that not a lot of fighters outside of Thailand can claim, which makes his run for 100 wins a historic one.

During the ONE X press conference, the ever-humble Parr was giddy with delight as he shared his feelings heading into his retirement fight.

John Wayne Parr said:

“It’s such an amazing opportunity to finish my career at such an amazing promotion. Mr. Chatri’s given me the opportunity and platform to retire on the world stage in front of everybody. It’s so exciting!”

