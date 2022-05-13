"Some grown women asking for videos of my feet" - Jonathan Haggerty on weird fan requests and if OnlyFans is possible

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty recently sat down for an interview with Dylan Bowker. The interview went towards different directions but mainly focused on ONE 157, an event that Haggerty will be a part of. 'The General' is set to face former title challenger Walter Goncalves in a quarterfinals bout of the ONE flyweight Grand Prix tournament.

One of the more interesting discussions during the interview was around something that didn't involve fighting. When asked if he's had some weird fan requests, Haggerty confessed that he has had some strange inquiries through celebrity video-sharing app, Cameo. Here's what Haggerty said:

"Some grown women asking for videos of my feet. Some sort of weird stuff like that. Yeah, it's not the sort of thing I do. But I do have Cameo, but I don't send out [videos of] my feet."

When asked if a Jonathan Haggerty OnlyFans account is a possibility, the dashing Brit replied:

"You know, I'm all down for it, you know? I've had this conversation with a few people. I'll do an OnlyFans. If it pays, then I'll do the OnlyFans. If I get a bit of people that want me to do it [laughs]."

Well, there you have it. If 'The General' could very soon decide to open his own OnlyFans page. However, he won't be the first to do so. Other fighters, like the UFC's Kay Hansen, have gained serious traction on the content subscription website.

Still, it might be a worthy endeavor for Haggerty, as #feet has more hits on social media than any other hashtag pertaining to any other body part, ever. Think about that.

Listen to the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty takes part in ONE's inaugural fyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament

On May 20, at ONE 157, ONE Championship will kick off its inaugural flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament. The elimination-type tournament will feature the best Muay Thai fighters in the world at 135 pounds. Needless to say, former ONE champ Jonathan Haggerty will be a part of this tournament too.

Haggerty will face former title challenger, the 71-6 Walter Goncalves of Brazil. Both him and Goncalves gave the champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon some serious problems when they fought him in the past. Therefore, it will be interesting to see the two clash inside the cage.

