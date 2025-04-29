ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 106 on May 2

Just hours before ONE Championship returns with another America primetime banger, the promotion heads to the Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 106.

In the main event, Thai slugger Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree hopes to ruin Susakawat PK Saenchai's promotional bow when they trade leather in a 140-pound Muay Thai meeting.

The 28-year-old warrior looks to build on his successful 10-fight stint in ONE Friday Fights, and he's determined to emerge victorious against one of the most highly revered prospects coming out of Thailand.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 106, a 113-pound clash between Petbanrai Singha Mawynn and Banluelok Sitwatcharachai takes place.

Both striking specialists have taken the world by storm on the global stage, and they know a win inside the arena this week would position them much closer to a coveted six-figure contract.

Other can't-miss Muay Thai fights taking place on May 2 include Petphupa Aekpujean vs. Chattawee NayakJoyprajin, Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed vs. Sein Lone Chaw, Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit vs. Suesat Manop Gym, and Silviu Vitez vs. Tomoki Sato.

Before all the 'Art of Eight Limbs' contests take centerstage inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, a pair of MMA battles and a kickboxing duel get things underway in the iconic venue on May 2.

In flyweight action, Chayan Oorzhak squares off against Eubert Gobez. Additionally, Koshen Akanov and Valerii Gusarov lock horns in a bantamweight joust.

Last but not least, kickboxing stars Sheng Yi Yang and Shuri Sakayori debut in the promotion in a 118-pound battle.

ONE Friday Fights 106 will be available to stream via the promotion's official YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Check out the full card ONE Friday Fights 106:

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Suksawat PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Petbanrai Singha Mawynn vs. Banluelok Sitwatcharachai (Muay Thai – 113 pounds)

Chalamdam Sor Boonmeerit vs. Suesat Manop Gym (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Petphupa Aekpujean vs. Chattawee NayakJoyprajin (Muay Thai – 128 pounds)

Yodseksan Rodsuayjajed vs. Sein Lone Chaw (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Khunpon Or AudUdon vs. Abdessamie Rhenimi (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Rustam Yunusov vs. Alfie Ponting (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Khasan Salomov vs. Payakrut Suajantokmuaythai (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Silviu Vitez vs. Tomoki Sato (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Chayan Oorzhak vs. Eubert Gomez (MMA – flyweight)

Koshen Akanov vs. Valerii Gusarov (MMA – bantamweight)

Sheng Yi Yang vs. Shuri Sakayori (kickboxing – 118 pounds)

