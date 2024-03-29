ONE Friday Fights 57 full results and recap: Panrit outclasses Alexey Balyko in three-round striking clinic

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree picked up his third promotional win against Alexey Balyko in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 57 on March 29.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate looked strong from start to finish. He bravely exchanged leather with the Russian knockout artist throughout their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Panrit, 27, scored an early knockdown with a staggering left hook, and appeared to be in control from thereafter. However, Balyko didn't go down without putting up a fight on the latest edition of ONE Friday Fights.

The 30-year-old fighting out of Tiger Muay Thai had only attack on his mind as he tried to even things out on the judges' scorecards.

Unfortunately, he was beaten to the punch on more occasions than he should as their match entered the third and final stanza at ONE Friday Fights 57. Panrit kept the action tight and relied on his counters to see off any fire that came his way.

In the end, the Thai, who earned an early eight-count, was awarded the unanimous decision win after nine thrilling minutes.

ONE Championship returns to the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' with a barnburner double-header showcase next week.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon and Marat Grigorian go toe-to-toe with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Meanwhile, the headliner of ONE Fight Night 21, which gets underway in U.S. primetime on April 5, will feature an epic lightweight kickboxing world title matchup between divisional king Regian Eersel and ever-dangerous challenger Alexis Nicolas.

ONE Friday Fights 57 full results:

Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree defeats Alexey Balyko via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 140 pounds)

Shakhriyor Jurayev defeats Numpangna Eaglemuaythai via KO at 0:23 of R2 (Muay Thai - 140 pounds)

Chalongsuk Jacksonmuaythai vs Donking Yotharakmuaythai (Muay Thai - 132 pounds)

Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset defeats Wanchuchai Kaewsamrit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - 126 pounds)

Sungprab Lookpichit defeats Yodnamnuea N and P Boxing via KO at 1:06 of R1 (Muay Thai - 112 pounds)

Soe Lin Oo defeats Fabio Reis via KO at 1:42 of R2 (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Parham Gheirati defeats Otop or Kwanmuang via KO at 1:02 of R1 (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Moe Htet Aung defeats Tomoya Maruyama via TKO at 2:50 of R3 (Muay Thai - 140 pounds)

Tran Quoc Tuan defeats Yuya Jonishi via TKO at 0:56 of R3 (Muay Thai - 152 pounds)

Seiya Matsuda defeats Mikhail Gritsanenko via split decision (MMA - 163 pounds)

Akari Ogata defeats Khojinsa Komoldinova via TKO at 1:16 of R3 (MMA - 163 pounds)