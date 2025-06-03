ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 111 on June 6

The fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will once again be home to ONE Championship's latest action-packed ONE Friday Fights showcase on June 6.

12 electric fights will provide the Thai capital city with another night of non-stop action as warriors across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA look to close in on a US$100,000 contract to join the promotion's main roster at ONE Friday Fights 111.

Right at the top of the card, which streams live on ONE Championship's YouTube Channel and the ONE Super App, Romanian heavy hitter Silviu Vitez trades leather with Thai standout Petsukumvit Boi Bagna in a flyweight Muay Thai scrap.

Vitez's attack-only approach has made him one to watch every time he steps through the ropes inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Though results haven't favored him much, 'Hitman' has produced nothing but fireworks under the ONE spotlight.

The MFC Noia and Sityodtong affiliate is on the hunt for a 52nd career victory, and he enters this showdown fresh off a sensational second-round TKO of Tomoki Sato at ONE Friday Fights 106 last month.

However, achieving a similar result against a two-time Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion is going to be easier said than done.

Petsukumvit is eager to rediscover the form that took him to three wins in succession at ONE Friday Fights. The 26-year-old may have dropped his last four fights, but like Vitez, he's ever-ready to participate in a war with knockout-loaded weapons.

Before they meet in the headline attraction, several intriguing "Art of Eight Limbs" matchups take place inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Petwichit Singha Mawynn and Sonrak Fairtex meet in 137-pound action, Michael Baranov squares off against Angel Bauza in a featherweight scrap, and Islay Erika Bomogao collides against Nerea Rubio in a 103-pound joust.

Other stars featuring in the June 6 spectacle include Puengluang Baanramba, Pompet Banthonggym, Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn, and Petpayathai Sangmorakot.

The night kicks off with a pair of MMA contests. At flyweight, Dzhokhar Eskiev locks horns with Imran Satiev. Bilal Hassan and Seiya Matsuda, meanwhile, go toe-to-toe in a featherweight battle.

Check out the entire card below.

ONE Friday Fights 111 full lineup

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Silviu Vitez (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Puengluang Baanramba vs. Pompet Banthonggym (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Petwichit Singha Mawynn vs. Sonrak Fairtex (Muay Thai – 137 pounds)

Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn vs. Petpayathai Sangmorakot (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Korpai Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Jaopuenyai Kiatkongkreangkrai (Muay Thai – 136 pounds)

Lanyakaew Tor Silapon vs. Andrii Mezentsev (Muay Thai – 118 pounds)

Islay Erika Bomogao vs. Nerea Rubio (Muay Thai – 103 pounds)

Michael Baranov vs. Angel Bauza (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Maksim Bakhtin vs. Javier Aparicio (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Ran Longshu vs. Misaki (kickboxing – 100 pounds)

Dzhokhar Eskiev vs. Imran Satiev (MMA – flyweight)

Bilal Hassan vs. Seiya Matsuda (MMA – featherweight)

