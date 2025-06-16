ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 113 on June 20

ONE Championship's electric weekly Asian primetime spectacle, ONE Friday Fights, is locked in for its latest installment on June 20.

The event will see 24 athletes across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing aim to take another massive step to a US$100,000 contract and a chance to join the main roster of the world's largest martial arts organization.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 113, four-time Muay Thai world champion Yodlekpet Or Atchariya squares off against fellow Thai slugger Donking Yotharakmuaythai in a flyweight Muay Thai tilt.

The 30-year-old Yodlekpet—nicknamed 'The Destroyer—is out to gain his seventh promotional win and 91st overall triumph in his return.

He has overcome several top-tier oppositions under the promotional banner, with his standout victories all coming by way of knockout against Denis Puric (R3-TKO), Saman Ashouri (R2-KO), Silviu Vitez (R2-TKO), and Puengluang Baanramba (R3-KO).

That said, the Sor Sommai warrior enters this fight with a lot to prove after tasting back-to-back defeats to Shimon Yoshinari and Jaosuayai Mor Krungtheptonburi at ONE 172 and ONE Friday Fights 95, respectively.

He should have all the chops and skills needed to take out Donking at ONE Friday Fights 113, but he'll need to be at his sharpest if he wants to be the first fighter to hand the 24-year-old phenom a defeat in the promotion.

Donking has cleared all four of his assignments with three knockouts against Denpayak Detpetchsrithong, Panpet Sor Naruemon, and Chalongsuk Jacksonmuaythai and a comfortable unanimous decision win over Seksan Fairtex.

The 23-year-old fighter, who represents Phuket-based outfit Yotharak Muaythai, never takes a step back when he fights. So fans can expect an all-out battle between these two knockout machines this Friday.

In the co-main event, Decho Por Borirak and Isannuea ChotBangsaen clash in a 130-pound Muay Thai matchup. Decho aims to make it back-to-back wins, while Isannuea hopes to turn the tide after losing his last fight.

Other Muay Thai technicians set to feature on the latest edition of ONE Friday Fights are Alexey Balyko, Kongklai Sor Sommai, Dionatha Santos Tobias, Sunday Boomdeksean, Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai, and Francisca Vera.

Before the "Art of Eight Limbs" duels grace the Mecca of Muay Thai, a sole kickboxing contest and a pair of MMA barnburners kick things off at ONE Friday Fights 113.

Two flyweight MMA battles—Jayson Miralpez vs. Yeerzati Gemingneur and Sardor Karimboev vs. Roman Popov open the show. Shortly after, Moroco's Zaineb Tanji meets Japanese standout Nanaka Honda in a 119-pound kickboxing showdown.

Check out the full card below.

ONE Friday Fights 113 complete lineup:

Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Decho Por Borirak vs. Isannuea ChotBangsaen (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Alexey Balyko vs. Kongklai Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit vs. Numsurin Chor Ketwina (Muay Thai – 117 pounds)

Dionatha Santos Tobias vs. Sunday Boomdeksean (Muay Thai – 118 pounds)

Nongfahsai TOP PK Saenchai vs. Francisca Vera (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Denphuthai Superlek Muay Thai vs. Asadula Imangazaliev (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Donny Smith vs. Maciej Karpinski (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Ayoub El Khadraoui vs. Kaisei Sato (Muay Thai – 157 pounds)

Zaineb Tanji vs. Nanaka Honda (kickboxing – 119 pounds)

Jayson Miralpez vs. Yeerzati Gemingneur (MMA – flyweight)

Sardor Karimboev vs. Roman Popov (MMA – flyweight)

ONE Friday Fights 113 will be available live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

