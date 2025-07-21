ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 117 on July 25

The ONE Friday Fights 117 looks set to deliver another magical night of MMA action from the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 25.That evening, 24 Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing athletes trade leather for a chance to secure a life-changing US$100,000 contract and a spot on the ONE Championship main roster.At the top of the card, Thai slugger Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri faces Italian bruiser Alessio Malatesta. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith both men's tendencies to trade full blows and their knockout power, this bantamweight Muay Thai showdown should be a fiercely contested affair inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.Another bantamweight Muay Thai banger unfolds in the co-main event between Kampeetewada Sitthikul and Elbrus Osmanov.In the featured fight of the night, Australian fighter Tyson Harrison goes toe-to-toe with American striking machine Kendu Irving. Their clash will also be a bantamweight Muay Thai joust. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther must-watch stars on this week's ONE Friday Fights spectacle are Rittidet Sor Sommai, Teeyai PK Saenchai, Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo, Watcharaphon Laochokcharoenratchasi, and Yodsila Chor Haapayak.The promotion's weekly outing inside the iconic venue will kick off with a pair of high-octane MMA matchups.Alexandre Khan and Fujun Cao cross paths in a featherweight joust, while Moises Lois Ilogon and Joel Vasquez trade leather in a strawweight fixture.Check out the complete card for ONE Friday Fights 117 below.ONE Friday Fights 117 complete lineup:Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Alessio Malatesta (Muay Thai – bantamweight)Kampeetewada Sitthikul vs. Elbrus Osmanov (Muay Thai – bantamweight)Watcharaphon Laochokcharoenratchasi vs. Den Sitnayoktaweeptaphong (Muay Thai – 119 pounds)Rittidet Sor Sommai vs. Maemmot Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – flyweight)Teeyai PK Saenchai vs. Yodsila Chor Haapayak (Muay Thai – 119 pounds)Tangtang Sor Dechapan vs. Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo (Muay Thai – atomweight)Tyson Harrison vs. Kendu Irving (Muay Thai – bantamweight)Martín Parra vs. Antonio Piana (Muay Thai – atomweight)Uzair Ismoiljonov vs. Takahashi Kiyoto (kickboxing – bantamweight)Arthur Klopp vs. Ryota Nakano (kickboxing – bantamweight)Alexandre Khan vs. Fujun Cao (MMA – featherweight)Moises Lois Ilogon vs. Joel Vasquez (MMA – strawweight)ONE Friday Fights 117 broadcasts live in Asia primetime on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on July 25. Geo-restrictions may apply.