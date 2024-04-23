ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 60 on April 26

ONE Championship has another loaded ONE Friday Fights card ready for the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

ONE Friday Fights 60 is loaded with warriors, who are fired up to deliver another thrilling night of martial arts fiesta, live in Asia primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, this April 26.

At the top of the bill, Suriyanlek Por Yenying dukes it out against Rittidet Sor Sommai in a 132-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

Though both men haven't entirely gotten their tenures off to a perfect start, they have one habit in common – an appetite for knockouts.

The former has finished all four of his victories, while Rittidet has delivered a trio of highlight-reel victories on ONE Friday Fights.

In the co-main attraction of the evening, two ONE Friday Fights debutants clash as Focus Adsanpatong and Comeback TK Yutthana collide in 130-pound Muay Thai action.

Both men have impressed the local audience with their raw power and world-class striking arsenal. As such, this one could be another majestic display of striking between two highly skilled athletes.

There is plenty more action from the 'art of eight limbs' that will unfold on the spectacle, but the supporting MMA and submission grappling ties should provide just as much bite.

Unbeaten Australian MMA prospect faces a tricky test in the form of Kaito Oda in flyweight MMA. Meanwhile, Estonian submission grappling queen Liisi Vaht gets action underway this Friday in a strawweight submission grappling affair versus Natsuki Takamoto.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 60

Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs Rittidet Sor Sommai (Muay Thai - 132-pounds)

Focus Adsanpatong vs Comeback TK Yutthana (Muay Thai - 130-pounds)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai vs Songfangkhong Fa Group (Muay Thai - 136-pounds)

Kaoklai Chor Hapayak vs Jomjai Naksugym (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Yodnumchai Fairtex vs Mahesuan Aekmuangnon (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Sangsakda BoyTarchang vs Detphupa ChotBangsaen (Muay Thai - 113-pounds)

Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin vs Deniz Demirkapu (Muay Thai - 140-pounds)

Pethuahin Jitmuangnon vs Panmongkol CMA Academy (Muay Thai - 132-pounds)

Coopar Royal vs Kaito Oda (MMA - flyweight)

Junior Fairtex vs Masami Machida (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Sornsueknoi FA Group vs Eisaku Ogasawara (Muay Thai - 132-pounds)

Liisi Vaht vs Natsuki Takamoto (submission grappling - strawweight)