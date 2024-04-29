ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 61 on May 3

Another electrifying night of martial arts action is set to descend inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when ONE Friday Fights 61 gets underway on May 3.

The 12-match fight card in Bangkok, Thailand, boasts a host of elite warriors across Muay Thai and MMA, who are more than ready to give the watching world must-watch entertainment live in Asia primetime.

At the top of the card, flyweight 'Art of Eight Limbs' specialists Petsukumvit Boi Bangna and Duangsompong Jitmuangnon lock horns with plenty on the line.

Both warriors are in search of a victory after falling short in their last outing at ONE Friday Fights, and a triumphant outing inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this week could see them move closer to their dreams of securing a six-figure contract to compete on the grandest stage of martial arts.

In the co-main event of the evening, tough-as-nails Lebanese striker Abdallah Ondash slugs it out against Seusat Manop Gym in strawweight Muay Thai action.

The Tiger Muay Thai warrior has gone a perfect 3-0 at ONE Friday Fights, and another huge win could go a long way in his bid to share the circle with more world-class fighters.

As for Suesat, the 30-year-old hopes to erase memories of his defeat in his promotional bow by stopping Ondash's impressive ONE Friday Fights streak.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Shortly after, ONE Fight Night 22 will commence live in U.S. primetime from the Lumpinee Stadium.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 61:

Petsukumvit Boi Bangna vs. Duangsompong Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Suesat Manop Gym vs. Abdallah Ondash (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Brazil M Eakchat vs. Samanchai Sor Sommai (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Chalawan Ngorbangkapi vs. Petpattaya Silkmuaythai (Muay Thai - 122 pounds)

Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee vs. Ruayjing Sor Wisekit (Muay Thai - flyweight)

SingUbon Or AudUdon vs. Petnakian Phuyaiyunan (Muay Thai - 132 pounds)

Pichitchai PK Saenchai vs. Ramadan Ondash (Muay Thai - 121 pounds)

Kabilan Jelevan vs. Muga Seto (Muay Thai - 137 pounds)

Chloe Cooke vs. Hanna Palmquist (MMA - atomweight)

Anton Salchak vs. Haryuki Tanitsu (Muay Thai - 119 pounds)

Min Kyaw Za vs. Ryohei Igado (Muay Thai - 143 pounds)

Ilyas Eziyeu vs. Joji Goto (MMA - bantamweight)