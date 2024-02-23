ONE Friday Fights 53 full results and recap: Kongsuk outpoints Petsukumvit in insane Muay Thai brawl

Kongsuk Fairtex delivered complete insanity in his unanimous decision win against Petsukumvit Boi Bangna in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 53 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two flyweight Muay Thai stars started things slowly in the first round, but the pace immediately went into utter bedlam by the time the second round started.

Petsukumvit was the aggressor for much of the middle round and was awarded a standing eight-count when he rained down several knees down Kongsuk’s midsection.

With the knowledge that he was behind in the scorecards, Kongsuk went berserk in the third round and clocked Petsukumvit with mind-numbing combinations.

Kongsuk evened the knockdown count when he floored Petsukumvit with a flurry of headshots early into the third.

The Fairtex Training Center star continued headhunting following the knockdown, and he sent Petsukumvit crumbling to the canvas with a cracking left cross for his second of the round.

Petsukumvit, however, got back up and regained enough composure to mount a late comeback.

Time ultimately favored Kongsuk as he earned the nod of all three judges.

“I feel so relieved right now, I’ve been working so hard for this fight, and I even changed my style,” said Kongsuk in his in-ring interview. “I didn’t know what to do next [after the knockdowns] because he kept coming.”

Kongsuk, a former two-time Lumpinee Muay Thai world champion, snapped his two-fight skid and captured his third win in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 53 full results

Here are all the results of all 13 fights at ONE Friday Fights 53:

Kongsuk Fairtex defeats Petsukumvit Boi Bangna via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Brazil Aekmuangnon defeats Chalie Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai defeats Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Sunday Boomdeksean defeats Petchainart Sitkumnunneng via KO (body shot combination) at 0:59 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 120.4 lbs)

Payakkiri Misakawan defeats Ganchai Jitmuangnon via split decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Mahesuan Aekmuangnon defeats Pet Fairtex via TKO (referee stoppage - punch combination) at 2:30 of round three (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Huo Xiaolong defeats Majid Karimi via KO (right hook) at 2:30 of round two (kickboxing – strawweight)

Deniz Demirkapu defeats Buakhiao Por Paoin via KO (body shot) at 0:59 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)

Samingdam Looksuan defeats Seksan Fairtex via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Chayan Oorzhak defeats Babar Ali via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

Nachyn Sat defeats Tural Askarov via submission (triangle choke) at 3:51 of round one (MMA – featherweight)

Worapon Sor Dechapan defeats Hiroki Kasahara via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 142 lbs)

BM Fairtex defeats Masatoshi Hirai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 122 lbs)