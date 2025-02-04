ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 96 on February 7

Before ONE Fight Night 28 takes the limelight inside the Lumpinee Stadium, ONE Championship returns to the iconic venue with its latest installment of ONE Friday Fights.

ONE Friday Fights 96 looks all set to galvanize the watching world and those in attendance in Bangkok, Thailand, with a 12-fight card offering across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

In the headline attraction, Thai sluggers Komawut FA Group and Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree lock horns in a 142-pound catchweight duel, which marks their second encounter on ONE Friday Fights.

The Fa Group athlete eked out a majority decision in their first meeting, but he didn't have it easy as Panrit swung the pendulum on multiple occasions behind his lightning-quick combinations.

Since then, both men have enjoyed several victorious outings inside the ring, and they hope to dish out another statement display to get their hand raised inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Other must-watch 'Art of Eight Limbs' contests this Friday are Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Denpayak Detpetsrithong, Nahyan Mohammed vs. Petnoppadet Noppadetmuaythai, and Alessio Malatesta vs. Abdulla Dayakaev.

In kickboxing action, Chinese upstart Wang Yuhan crosses paths with Japanese striking wizard Ryuki Kawano in a 122-pound catchweight contest. Meanwhile, Leandro Miranda meets undefeated Hyu (9-0) in a flyweight tussle.

The night's curtain raiser sees two unbeaten MMA talents, Jean Carlos Pereira and Mansur Gitinov, tango in a lightweight fixture inside the Thai capital live in Asia primetime on Feb. 7.

ONE Friday Fights 96 will be available at ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, watch.onefc.com, and the ONE Super App. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 96 complete lineup:

Komawut FA Group vs. Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree (Muay Thai – 142-pound catchweight)

Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang vs. Nuapet Tded99 (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)

Donking Yotharakmuaythai vs. Denpayak Detpetsrithong (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Brazil M Eakchat vs. Singtanawat Nokjeanladkrabang (Muay Thai – 126-pound catchweight)

Nahyan Mohammed vs. Petnoppadet Noppadetmuaythai (Muay Thai – 112-pound catchweight)

Tuangsap Sor Salacheep vs. Khunkrai PK Saenchai (Muay Thai – 128-pound catchweight)

Alessio Malatesta vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Kaenpitak NhongBangsai (Muay Thai – 122-pound catchweight)

Leandro Miranda vs. Hyu (Kickboxing – flyweight)

Maxime Combes vs. Omar El Halabi (Muay Thai – 127-pound catchweight)

Wang Yuhan vs. Ryuki Kawano (Kickboxing – 122-pound catchweight)

Jean Carlos Pereira vs. Mansur Gitinov (MMA – lightweight)

