Watch: ONE Championship: Full Circle official Vlog

ONE Championship has released its usual Vlog for its upcoming event, ONE: Full Circle, happening tonight at 6pm Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The video shows the fighters in the headlining card preparing and talking about their upcoming bouts.

One of the more interesting parts of the video is former middleweight champion Aung La N Sang crossing paths with the man who took his belt, double champ Reinier de Ridder. The Dutch star famously took both Aung La's middleweight and light heavyweight belts and will now defend one of them in the main event against Kiamrian Abbasov. They surprisingly shared kind words, were very friendly, and even had de Ridder complimenting Aung La's new beard. On his former foe, Aung La had this to say:

"[Reinier de Ridder] is just another man. He's a father and, you know, we're doing this to provide for our family."

Despite the ferocity they exemplify in the cage, these fighters are, above all, martial artists. They fight with pride but also with honor and respect. Outside the cage, they are remarkable human beings. In just a few short words, Aung La proved this point resoundingly.

Watch the entire Vlog here:

ONE Championship fighters test their might at the punch machine

Elsewhere in the video, the fighters of ONE: Full Circle had a bit of fun in the punch machine while having their promotional photos taken. Former champ Aung La N Sang recorded the highest score when he tried his hand. Double champ Reinier de Ridder had a lot of fun with the machine, even sticking a photo of Vitaly Bigdash's face on it to make his punch stronger.

With most of the top recorded punches belonging to strikers of the higher weight classes, it was a ONE Championship bantamweight who scored the highest. Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade, who fights Jeremy Pacatiw tonight, scored 2835 and eclipsed Aung La's previous record by some margin. That's a surprising amount of power coming from a man his size. Let's see if he can translate that power inside the cage tonight.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim