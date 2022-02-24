Watch: The greatest fight in ONE Championship history

In June of 2018, former ONE Championship middleweight world champion Aung La N Sang defended his belt in one of the greatest fights in MMA history. The fight took place in Aung La's home country of Myanmar, with the national hero fighting Japanese MMA veteran Ken Hasegawa.

This bout proved that a great fistfight doesn't need to have all the trash talk or bad blood for a compelling narrative. It just has to have two warriors willing to leave everything on the line for the sake of something bigger than themselves.

Coming into the fight, Aung La was already considered Myanmar's proudest son after becoming the country's first-ever world champion a year prior. However, after his unbelievable war with Hasegawa, Aung La became a bonafide cultural icon.

As far as taking and dishing out punishment, the two warriors exceeded every human limit possible. The level of courage and heart Aung La and Hasegawa displayed in this fight was beyond belief. It makes you wonder if the two proud warriors would ever be the same after they walked out of Yangon Stadium that night.

Rupturious chants of "Aung La!" which sounded like they came from the entire nation of Myanmar filled the entire arena. It was akin to Muhammad Ali fighting George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire in front of thousands screaming, "Ali, bomaye bomaye!"

Aung La was never going to let this fight go the other way. As for Hasegawa, despite being the invading foreigner, he fought like he was fighting for more than just a "w" on his record.

In the final round, Aung La channeled his last gasp of energy and connected a thunderous right hand to Hasegawa's jaw. The brave Japanese warrior tried his best to stay on his feet, but the body was fading despite the spirit still being strong.

The crowd erupted even louder as the fight ended via TKO, handing Aung La the win and his first middleweight title defense. We throw the word "epic" around quite a lot, but to be perfectly transparent, only a few fights truly earn that adjective on all fronts. Aung La N Sang vs. Ken Hasegawa is one of those fights. It had historical significance, unbelievable action, unshakable heart and, most importantly, high drama.

Watch the full fight here:

Aung La N Sang fights again at ONE Championship: Full Circle

At ONE Championship: Full Circle, we see former champ Aung La N Sang return in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight against a fellow former middleweight king. After a few delays in the past, 'The Burmese Python' will finally get to settle the score with rival Vitaly Bigdash.

With Aung La having a penchant for getting into epic wars, expect this bout to be a highlight of the night. February 25 couldn't get any sooner.

The score between the two rivals is 1-1. It will be interesting to see which star comes out on top and earns the bragging rights in the trilogy.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim