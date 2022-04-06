"Solid training today!" - Garry Tonon shares his expertise with Jake Shields and Patchy Mix

Garry Tonon is back in training camp, but it’s to help out a fellow fighter for a big fight, rather than his own.

On Instagram, Bellator’s No.2-ranked bantamweight Patchy Mix shared a photo of himself together with Tonon and former UFC welterweight title contender Jake Shields.

In the caption, Mix said:

“Solid training today! 15 days left of camp before we head out to Bellator 279 in Hawaii. Thank you for the work @jakeshields & @garrytonon 👊🏽”

Garry Tonon is a multi-time grappling world champion and used his skills to collect six straight victories in his transition to MMA. His knowledge and experience in grappling will definitely sharpen the tools of Mix, who owns 11 submissions in 15 professional wins.

Despite not getting ready for a fight himself, Tonon’s work on the mats with fighters of Mix and Shields’ calibers can certainly carry over to his own future preparations.

Garry Tonon moves back in the rankings

Former No.2-ranked Garry Tonon challenged for his first-ever MMA world title at ONE: Lights Out last March. Unfortunately, he absorbed his first defeat at the hands of ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le.

Later at ONE X, No.1-ranked Kim Jae Woong staked his position against the dangerous Tang Kai. Tang shocked Kim with a devastating combination that stopped the fight in the first round.

Tang’s win vaulted him to the top of the rankings, leapfrogging everyone, including Tonon. As a result, Tonon now finds himself going down the standings for the first time in his ONE Championship career.

While the now-No.4-ranked Tonon is in unfamiliar territory, it makes the world title picture in the division a bit more interesting with the names piled up. No.5-ranked Yoshiki Nakahara could use Tonon’s setback as a chance for him to avenge his loss to the American in 2019.

Former division king Martin Nguyen is also looking good at the No.3 spot after getting his first win in two years. He understands that he may need another big win to earn a shot at the world title, and Garry Tonon could be his ticket up.

Meanwhile, the now-No.2-ranked Kim will most certainly be looking to bounce back soon. Going up against Tonon or Nguyen could be strong options for his return bout to keep his place in the upper half of the rankings.

Edited by Harvey Leonard