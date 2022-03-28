"I've seen this somewhere before" - Gordon Ryan compares Will Smith-Chris Rock slap to his own on André Galvão

Gordon Ryan saw something familiar recently in regards to Will Smith's slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars, which currently has the world talking.

Ryan, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu great and multi-time world champion, compared yesterday's viral award-show altercation to his own slap on ONE Competitor André Galvão.

In 2021 the two jiu-jitsu greats got into a backstage argument, during which Ryan slapped the Brazilian athlete.

Check out the incident in the video below:

Now, after the Will Smith and Chris Rock clash, Gordon Ryan has seen some familiarity with the course of events. He wrote on Instagram:

"Oh.my.god... I've seen this somewhere before."

MMA show Morning Kombat commented, saying:

"Gordon did it better"

Brazilian jiu-jitsu brown belt and actor Bill Dawes added:

"Lol He’s stealing your move! But Will Smith was the b*tch part of that bitch slap. Hitting a comic for a GI Jane joke? F***king r*tarded."

The Oscar movie award ceremony took place on Sunday, March 27. Comedian Chris Rock was the host and and actor Will Smith was a nominee. Smith approached Rock and delivered a slap after Rock performed a joke about his wife's appearance.

The Gordon Ryan and André Galvão slap, meanwhile, took place in 2021. Both are currently signed to ONE Championship

Gordon Ryan says he does not regret Galvão slap

In 2021 Ryan sat down for an interview to discuss his slap incident with MMA Fighting. He recounted how everything seemed peaceful at one point and even recalled shaking hands during the event.

Then, when the stage lights were off Galvão seemingly began insulting Ryan. He said:

"I turn around and tell him I’m not running, and he kept walking up to me and pushed me. That’s the most you can do before there’s a fight so I’m assuming there’s gonna be a fist fight. So let me start off this fist fight with a smack and see how he responds. I smacked him the first time and there was no retaliation of any kind so I knew this guy doesn’t want to fight.”

Ryan said that he does not just trash talk online, but will follow it up in person. He added:

"I think it was an appropriate response... To send a clear message that you can’t just bully me around, but it wasn’t enough to seriously injure him... It was a clear message, just like the internet, if you start with me, I’m gonna retaliate. If you walk up to me in person and try to fight me then we can fight."

Galvão recently competed in a grappling match against ONE double champion Reinier de Ridder at ONE X. Niether Galvão nor Ryan are currently scheduled for any future matches in ONE.

Edited by Harvey Leonard