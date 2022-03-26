The ONE double champion is seeking a third title. Reinier De Ridder, after his ONE X grappling match against Andre Galvao, called out for a fight against ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar.

At ONE X, Reinier De Ridder and Andre Galvao engaged in a submission grappling match. According to the rules, if the bout did not end with a submission then it would be declared a draw. After twelve minutes of grappling, the match went full-time and was officially declared a draw.

In an appearance at the post-fight press conference, Ridder told reporters:

"Very happy I got to step in there with him. A draw is a draw. It's okay... It is what it is... I'm here to finish guys."

Interestingly, the middleweight and light heavyweight champion proceeded to demand a bout against reigning heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar.

Reinier De Ridder said:

"Give me Bhullar. If they don't want to do it at heavyweight, if he doesn't want to do it at heavyweight, I'll put my belt on the line. Let's do it at light heavyweight... Historic thing to get three belts."

De Ridder admitted Vitaly Bigdash should be his next top contender. However, its highly unlikely that the bout will come to fruition any time soon as there is a travel ban on Russians in Singapore.

Discussing his potential move to heavyweight, Ridder believes a bout against interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin is also something that would pique his interest.

"Bhullar is the one, he's the champ, he's the real champ. Otherwise, [Anatoly] Malykhin is there as well. But, Bhullar is my main focus."

Reinier De Ridder asks for ten more minutes with Galvao

After De Ridder vs. Andre Galvao at ONE X was officially declared a draw, the Dutch-double champion asked his Brazilian opponent for ten more minutes.

De Ridder said it could be grappling or it could be in MMA. Galvao did not directly respond to this callout.

"I hang in there with him in his rules. You think he can hang in there with me in my rules?"

Watch the clip below:

Many believed that in a submission grappling match, the legendary Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion would have a significant advantage. However, De Ridder was able to hold his own, with the bout ending in a draw.

