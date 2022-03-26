"He has the same type of thing" - Andre Galvao compares Israel Adesanya's grappling with Reinier de Ridder's after ONE X superfight

Andre Galvao, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and multi-time grappling world champion, locked horns with ONE double champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling match at ONE X.

While de Ridder made a good effort against the living legend, he was no match for the slick transitions and pressure passing game of Galvao. The Dutchman was unable to mount much offense as the Brazilian icon kept giving him problems left and right. However, the match ended in a draw as no man scored a submission and the fight had no points system.

In his post-fight interview, Galvao was asked how de Ridder's grappling compares to other MMA fighters that he has rolled with in the past, particularly UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Galvao trains with Adesanya and had this to say about how the two MMA champions' grappling compares:

"Izzy [Adesanya] is not a blackbelt yet, but definitely he has the same type of thing, you know. He defend really well and keep your back on the floor, don’t let the legs get too close, like keep avoiding the fight. And then prepare to throw bombs, like elbows."

Watch Andre Galvao train with Israel Adesanya below:

Andre Galvao vs. Reinier de Ridder ends in a draw at ONE X

When ONE's double champion Reinier de Ridder called out Andre Galvao a little over a month ago, the MMA world found it a gutsy move. De Ridder has never won a medal at the blackbelt level and Galvao makes the best blackbelts in the world look like amateurs.

The match at ONE X was a lesson on levels in grappling. Though de Ridder had the moral victory of surviving a 12-minute grappling match with a legend without getting finished, 'The Dutch Knight' was fighting to survive rather than win.

De Ridder is the reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion. Following his grappling match with Galvao, the Dutch champion called out ONE heavyweight champion Arjan Bhullar.

