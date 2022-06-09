"Doesn't get anymore real than this" - Gurdarshan Mangat takes you behind the curtain before ONE 158 bout

ONE flyweight, Gurdarshan Mangat, posted a photograph of himself on his Instagram story minutes before his ONE 158 walk out with the caption: "Doesn’t get anymore real than this.”

After more than a year of inactivity caused by a series of injuries last year, the Canadian-Indian superstar looked like he was in-the-zone as he prepared to make his historic comeback with ONE Championship.

'Saint Lion' uploaded the photo with the caption:

"This is real as it gets...Minutes before making the walk in front of everyone. This is where the "switch" has to happen. Doesn't get anymore real than this."

Gursarsgan Mangat is calm before the storm [Credit: Instagram @saintlion]

As manifested in the picture, the flyweight athlete looked calm and ready before the storm.

Mangat unleashed the lion by exercising his ground game early with the Muay Thai striker, Yodkaikaew Fairtex. He scored massive takedowns in the first couple of rounds, dominating 'Y2K' with overwhelming power and control.

The Fairtex Warrior, however, bounced back and connected with a couple of powerful strikes, wobbling Mangat in the last round. Incredibly, Mangat survived and continued to push forward until the end.

After the 15-minute dogfight, the judges granted Mangat the win by split-decision.

Gurdarshan Mangat dedicates ONE 158 victory to his late grandfather and former teammate, Kyle Reyes

Prior to his bout at ONE 158, Gurdarshan Mangat dedicated his eventual victory to his late grandfather and former teammate, Kyle Reyes.

While Mangat's family didn't like the idea of their son leaving his trade for MMA, his grandfather was the first person to vouch for him by telling his family, "Don't ever try to stop him, we've never seen this version of him."

Gurdarshan told ONE:

"He was a big part of what I was able to pursue with all the support I have for my family.”

Gurdarshan also wanted to dedicate the fight to his former teammate and close training partner, Kyle Reyes, who also passed away this year:

"This will be the first time I’m fighting and done a camp without him in my corner but instead he will be looking over above me and I definitely want to dedicate his spirit in the cage.”

Gurdarshan Mangat has gone through a lot this past year but has become physically and spiritually stronger as a result. MMA enthusiasts look forward to his next appearance inside the cage.

