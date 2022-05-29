Ready to Throw Down - Guto Inocente giving off Triple H vibes ahead of ONE 158 fight

Guto Inocente gave off Triple H vibes in a recent video posted to his social media. ONE Championship took to Twitter to share the footage of the kickboxing veteran, heaving a sledgehammer with the caption:

“Brazilian giant @GutoInocente is ready to THROW DOWN next Friday!”

The veteran is training hard these days with the intention of taking on undefeated Serbian heavyweight Rade Opacic.

Opacic is the only contender who truly stands in the way of Inocente's goal of becoming a world kickboxing champion. The Serbian holds a perfect record of 4-0 in the promotion, with all four bouts ending with a finish. Could Inocente be the one to crack the puzzle and add a loss to Opacic's stellar record?

Guto Inocente understands the meaning of hard work

Guto Inocente has an arduous journey ahead ever since he told the world that he wants to be a triple champion someday. However, the Brazilian understands the meaning of hard work; it involves a generous amount of labour, consistency and focus.

Inocente told ONE FC that the "biggest secret to succeeding in any sport" was to be persistent:

“This is the most important thing for all athletes. An athlete’s career is not easy; it is difficult to be consistent. And the one who persists is the one who achieves their desired goals.”

Inocente edges closer to achieving his desired goal, especially after his impressive debut against Bruno Susano at ONE: Full Circle. The 36-year-old showed the world that he is championship worthy by doing what he set out to do.

He said:

"I will impose my game on my opponent. I'm going to impose my rhythm from start to finish, and I believe I'm going to knock him out in the first round."

Although he didn't knock out Susano in the opening round, the latter was already battered coming into the second. A quick spin kick to the head caused the most damage in round 2. It knocked the challenger off-balance. Soon thereafter, Inocente capitalized with terrible hooks to the body to finish the job.

Guto Inocente vs. Rade Opacic is going to be a bloody battle. The fight will determine who will be the next contender for the heavyweight belt.

