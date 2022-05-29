×
Create
Notifications

Ready to Throw Down - Guto Inocente giving off Triple H vibes ahead of ONE 158 fight

Guto Inocente at ONE 158: The Full Circle [Credit: ONE Championship]
Guto Inocente at ONE 158: The Full Circle [Credit: ONE Championship]
Saray
Saray
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 12:35 PM IST
News

Guto Inocente gave off Triple H vibes in a recent video posted to his social media. ONE Championship took to Twitter to share the footage of the kickboxing veteran, heaving a sledgehammer with the caption:

“Brazilian giant @GutoInocente is ready to THROW DOWN next Friday!”

Watch the clip below:

Brazilian giant @GutoInocente is ready to THROW DOWN next Friday! 🥊#ONE158 | 3 June https://t.co/h3Fi9pf2Nt

The veteran is training hard these days with the intention of taking on undefeated Serbian heavyweight Rade Opacic.

Opacic is the only contender who truly stands in the way of Inocente's goal of becoming a world kickboxing champion. The Serbian holds a perfect record of 4-0 in the promotion, with all four bouts ending with a finish. Could Inocente be the one to crack the puzzle and add a loss to Opacic's stellar record?

Guto Inocente understands the meaning of hard work

Guto Inocente has an arduous journey ahead ever since he told the world that he wants to be a triple champion someday. However, the Brazilian understands the meaning of hard work; it involves a generous amount of labour, consistency and focus.

Inocente told ONE FC that the "biggest secret to succeeding in any sport" was to be persistent:

“This is the most important thing for all athletes. An athlete’s career is not easy; it is difficult to be consistent. And the one who persists is the one who achieves their desired goals.”

Inocente edges closer to achieving his desired goal, especially after his impressive debut against Bruno Susano at ONE: Full Circle. The 36-year-old showed the world that he is championship worthy by doing what he set out to do.

He said:

"I will impose my game on my opponent. I'm going to impose my rhythm from start to finish, and I believe I'm going to knock him out in the first round."
Also Read Article Continues below

Although he didn't knock out Susano in the opening round, the latter was already battered coming into the second. A quick spin kick to the head caused the most damage in round 2. It knocked the challenger off-balance. Soon thereafter, Inocente capitalized with terrible hooks to the body to finish the job.

Guto Inocente vs. Rade Opacic is going to be a bloody battle. The fight will determine who will be the next contender for the heavyweight belt.

Edited by David Andrew
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी