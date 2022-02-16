Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker gets new date, set for ONE: Lights Out on March 11

The bantamweight world title showdown between Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker has been rescheduled for ONE: Lights Out according to a report by MMA Fighting. The event is set to take place on March 11, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 41-year division king was to defend his golden strap against the top-ranked knockout specialist in the main event at ONE: Bad Blood on February 11. However, as published by Sportskeeda, ‘Hands of Stone’ was forced to pull out of the contest after testing positive for COVID-19 less than 48 hours before the five-round war.

The interim heavyweight world title showdown between Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko served as the headlining fight on February 11 instead.

The world title tilt will mark Fernandes’ first appearance on the global stage since his rear-naked choke win over former bantamweight king Kevin Belingon in October 2019.

Lineker booked his ticket against ‘The Flash’ after earning a 3-0 record at the Singapore-based promotion. His dominant wins over Muin Gafurov, Troy Worthen and Belingon made him a clear favorite to be the next man to challenge the bantamweight throne.

Fans are eager to see how the bout will go down in the Circle after months of verbal exchanges between the dynamic duo. According to the organization's Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the pair were even open to taking their duel out to the streets of Brazil.

ONE: Lights Out will also host an epic featherweight meeting between reigning division champion Thanh Le and No. 2-ranked contender Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon.

Get ready for ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25

The promotion’s next event on the 2022 calendar will take place next Friday, February 25.

In that evening's headliner, welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov will move up a weight class to take on two-division champion Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight strap.

Have a look at the lineup below:

Main Card

Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (mixed martial arts - middleweight world title)

Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun (kickboxing - light heavyweight world title)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov (Muay Thai - featherweight world title)

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan (kickboxing – featherweight)

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Lead Card

Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell (Muay Thai – 58-kilogram catchweight)

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov (mixed martial arts – middleweight)

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas (kickboxing – flyweight)

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

