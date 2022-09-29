ONE Championship heavyweights chime in on ONE on Prime Video 2 main event between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan

Fans and fighters are ready for the long-awaited trilogy bout between dueling world champions Xiong Jing Nan and Angela Lee. The two women have ruled over their individual divisions for years. Now, they meet once again to settle the score after nearly three years.

Two fighters who are looking forward to the U.S. primetime showdown are undefeated heavyweights Odie Delaney and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. Speaking to ONE Championship, the two undefeated behemoths shared their thoughts on the matchup.

“This one is a draw,” said Almeida. “They both are my teammates, and I know they both will be well prepared for this one!”

When Delaney was asked about his prediction, the NCAA All-American said:

“This fight will come down to who has made better corrections. I think Angela Lee has the ability to put together a perfect game plan for this one.”

With the series tied at 1-1, both fighters will be competing for pride and bragging rights. Angela Lee is also fighting for the opportunity to make ONE Championship history once again. With Xiong Jing Nan’s ONE strawweight title on the line, ‘Unstoppable’ could become the latest two-division world champion under the ONE banner.

Angela Lee ready to show the world how she has evolved as a fighter since 2019 meetings with Xiong Jing Nan

Since her last meeting with Xiong Jing Nan in 2019, Angela Lee has been on the sidelines for the most part. Temporarily walking away from the circle to give birth to her daughter, Lee continued to develop her skills and evolve her game, even if fans didn’t get a front-row seat for it.

With a chance to make history at ONE on Prime Video 2, Lee is excited to showcase her development over the past few years and how it surpasses the evolution of her opponent during that same timeframe.

“I think that I have grown a lot more in these past few years and made a lot more improvements than she has, and I think it can show in our performances. So definitely, when we match up again, it’s going to be a different story, and I think everyone is eager to see it.”

In her epic return at ONE X in March, Angela Lee put away former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex in the second round. It was clear that Lee had not lost a step in her time away.

Next, we will see how she fares against the first woman who handed her a loss in her professional MMA career.

