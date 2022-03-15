"I'm years and years ahead" - Angela Lee talks experience advantage over Stamp Fairtex

After taking a lengthy hiatus during which she gave birth to her daughter, Angela Lee returns to action in ONE's biggest event yet, ONE: X. Squaring off against the ONE atomweight world champ is the charismatic Muay Thai phenom and ONE atomweight Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

The clash between the two champions will headline a historic card that marks ONE's ten-year anniversary on Saturday, 26 March. Angela Lee, who is arguably the face of the company at the moment, has been running riot in ONE's atomweight division since debuting in 2015.

Though her challenger, Stamp Fairtex, has had a remarkable MMA career so far, Lee sees that she's the more seasoned fighter coming in. Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee had this to say about her Thai counterpart:

“Stamp is highly credentialed. She is a [ONE] Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion. She has been at the top, and she knows what it takes to get to the top. I’m not overlooking her. I respect her credentials, but that’s just the thing, you know? I know that Stamp has been doing this since she was a little girl as well. But for the for majority of her life, she has just been training striking and mixed martial arts is quite different. She’s been doing an amazing job in the past few years, rounding off her game with her team at Fairtex, but I just think that I’m years and years ahead of her.”

Before becoming the youngest MMA world champion in history, Angela Lee was a pankration champion on both the national and international levels. Her entire game is centered around her ability to take you down and beat you up or submit you. Whether or not she can use her extensive background in grappling and pankration is yet to be seen, as Stamp Fairtex has developed a respectable ground game as well.

"She reminds me a lot of me how I was when I started out" - Angela Lee on Stamp Fairtex

Despite being highly competitive inside the cage, Angela Lee is the perfect example of a true martial artist. She shows respect for her opponents and never says anything ill of any professional fighter. She would often complement them and would only criticize their skills in a respectable manner. On her upcoming opponent Stamp Fairtex, Lee finds a sort of kindred spirit in the flamboyant Thai phenom.

Speaking to ONE, Lee said:

“I think people love her energy, her personality. She’s very bubbly. She’s very authentic. She’s herself. She reminds me a lot of me how I was when I started out. I think that people gravitate to that kind of energy.”

Stamp, aside from her dangerous striking acumen, has been quite the social media darling as her presence online has been colorful thus far. She would often post videos and photos of herself having fun, dancing around and entertaining her fans. This free-spirited attitude has resonated with fans and has become Stamp's calling card.

The duo's already growing popularity in mainstream media is already adding to the hype surrounding their eventual clash. March 26 can't come any sooner.

Edited by C. Naik