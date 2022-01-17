×
Senzo Ikeda explains post-fight Dragon Ball celebration after beating Elipitua Siregar 

Senzo Ikeda had one of the most unusual post fight celebrations by imitating the most popular move in &#039;Dragon Ball&#039;
Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified Jan 17, 2022 11:53 PM IST
Senzo Ikeda tallied his second victory in ONE Championship by finishing Elipitua Siregar with some brutal body shots at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

What made the victory more colorful was the Japanese fighter's post-match interview. During it, he did a 'Kamehameha', which was popularized by Goku in 'Dragon Ball'.

Prior to the celebration, Ikeda earned a victory over the Indonesian fighter, but not before a grueling two rounds inside the Circle. The 39-year-old eventually found a weakness in Siregar's armor and maximized the opportunity with a left hook to the body.

It was all smiles during Ikeda's post-fight interview as he showed his inner child by doing the 'Kamehameha' in front of a live audience at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Ikeda said:

"I’m the Dragon Ball generation. I have all the comic books and I read them all. I watched all the cartoons. I even thought I wanted to become Goku, the main character, when I was little. I just love Dragon Ball, like, I was always shooting Kamehameha in my dreams and I finally did it in the real."

As well as his chance to perform the animated celebration, Ikeda has more to rejoice for. He also bagged a $50,000 fighter bonus at ONE: Heavy Hitters.

With the triumph, Ikeda's professional record improved to 12-5 and he is now 2-2 since moving to ONE Championship. The victory over Siregar was the third knockout of his MMA career.

Senzo Ikeda compares himself to an unusual Dragon Ball character

Senzo Ikeda is obviously a fan of Goku. When asked which Dragon Ball character he sees himself as in ONE Championship, his answer was something that is perhaps unusual to choose for fans of the anime series.

"I can’t come up with a character in Dragon Ball who’s like me but I always admired Goku and I practiced martial arts, I practiced boxing to become like him. Maybe Yamcha, there is no weak fighter like me in Dragon Ball, they are all strong."

Edited by Harvey Leonard
