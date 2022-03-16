Is Thanh Le going to fight at ONE X?

After a successful featherweight world title defense last week, Thanh Le is still in Singapore despite his team having already returned home. After his callout of Christian Lee, it makes us wonder just how possible it would be for the reigning ONE featherweight world champion to book a spot at ONE X, which goes down just a little over a week from now.

Thanh and his brother Vinh Le, who collectively call themselves the Le Bros, posted a video on Instagram showing them doing work on the pads and the mats.

In the caption, they said:

“LeBros… Tilladeffa’me• March 26th.. I’m fighting..I have tickets!”

Check out the Instagram post below:

The ONE featherweight world champion walked out of ONE: Lights Out against Garry Tonon practically unscathed. Le proclaimed that he was ready for a quick turnaround at ONE X, which is scheduled at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Now, it’s totally possible that the post was more about Vinh than it was about Thanh. But that doesn't seem likely, as the champion plans to remain in Singapore until the conclusion of ONE X.

Thanh shared on his Instagram stories that he’s exploring Sentosa Island in Singapore by himself. In it, he jokes that he’s probably going to spend his fight check after he breaks his fight weight.

Screen capture from Thanh Le's IG Story. [Photos from Instagram: @thanhlemma]

Does this mean that Vinh has tickets to come back for a match involving Thanh on the 26th? What do the Le Bros know that we don’t know?

What are Thanh Le’s options for ONE X?

If Thanh Le will indeed compete at ONE X, there could be some interesting matchups for him.

Former ONE featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen had a dominant showing at ONE: Lights Out and was also looking for a spot at ONE X. A rematch between Le and Nguyen is definitely an interesting one as they never got around to doing an immediate rematch of their October 2020 blockbuster.

Meanwhile, with the 10-year anniversary extravaganza being headlined by Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex, it likely means Christian Lee will be in attendance. After his bout, Thanh Le expressed his desire to challenge either Lee or current ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon, so this might be a paring that’s in the works.

Another option is unlikely, but not impossible.

The next challenger for Le’s world title will also be determined at ONE X, as No.1-ranked Kim Jae Woong and No.4-ranked Tang Kai are set to battle it out in the second part of the three-part event. ONE Championship could introduce a gauntlet-type match where the winner immediately gets to face the champion in the latter part of the show.

Finally, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols throwing a wrench at some of the best-planned fights, Le might be staying ready to step in should any of the featherweights in action are kept from competing for any reason.

In any case, Thanh Le will be an incredible addition to the historic card.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by David Andrew