Itsuki Hirata announces partnership with Monster Energy

Itsuki Hirata is one of the best emerging talents in ONE Championship and Monster Energy has taken notice.

On Monday, February 14, Hirata announced on her social media pages that she is now officially sponsored by one of the top energy beverage brands in the world.

In the caption, she wrote:

“I recently signed a sponsorship contract with Monster energy‼︎ It took me a long time to report after I first heard from you, and I was nervous until I made it public😂Oh, my God! The only Japanese fighter ‼︎ I will continue to do my best to become unique! Thank you for your cooperation, Monster family‼︎@monsterenergy”

Monster Energy is known for associating itself with some of the world’s most exciting athletes across various adrenaline-filled sports, including MMA.

With the signing, Itsuki Hirata has become the first ONE Championship fighter sponsored by the brand and is currently the only Japanese fighter on the Monster Energy roster.

She joins the likes of female UFC standouts Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejcyk.

Itsuki Hirata has her eyes set on gold

Following her announcement, Hirata also shared a photo of herself wearing Monster Energy gear while declaring her intention to reach the top.

In the caption, she wrote:

“I’m sure I’ll win the championship. Overcome anything. @monsterenergy”

‘Android 18’ remains undefeated in her professional MMA career, finishing four of her first five opponents.

Her latest appearance came in the quarterfinal round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix last September 2021. She outlasted the United States' Alyse Anderson to advance.

Unfortunately, Hirata was forced to withdraw from her scheduled match with Ritu Phogat due to injuries. She has now left injury concerns firmly in the past, as she is looking ready and willing to take on new challenges on her return.

At ONE: Bad Blood’s Japanese broadcast last Friday, Hirata announced that she will be joining the already stacked card at ONE X, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

While no opponent has been confirmed, there are plenty of talents in the ONE women’s atomweight division that could give her a tough test as she works her way to the top of the rankings.

