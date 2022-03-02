Itsuki Hirata to face Jihin Radzuan at ONE: X

Itsuki Hirata has an opponent for ONE: 'X'. The undefeated star will take on Jihin Radzuan in what will be a crucial match-up for the atomweight division at the star-studded 10 year anniversairy show on March 26th.

Hirata's addition to the big showpiece was teased during the broadcast for ONE: Bad Blood, with Radzuan confirmed as her opponent by Abema TV at a news conference on Wednesday. Taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the bout will pit together two of the division's biggest young talents.

Hirata sits outside the top 5 for now. The 22-year-old has finished four of her five professional fights and was one of the favorites to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix before being forced to withdraw due to illness. The young Judoka's last fight was against Alyse Anderson in the opening round of the tournament. She won via unanimous decision at ONE: Empower in September.

Jihin Radzuan is coming off of a contentious unanimous decision win against Mei Yamaguchi. The Johor Bahru native is currently riding a two-fight winning streak but has only fought twice since 2019. One of those bouts, a win against Bi Nguyen, served as an alternate for the Grand Prix. Despite getting the victory, 'The Shadowcat' missed out on a place in the competition.

Kelly & Yamaguchi join Hirata & Radzuan at ONE: X

Another exciting addition will feature American star Danielle Kelly taking on Yamaguchi in a submission grappling contest. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt announced that she'd signed with the Evolve MMA fight team in Singapore last month with the intention of competing in submission grappling, as well as MMA.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the best in the world in her field and boasts grappling victories against UFC stalwarts like Carla Esparza, Roxanne Modafferi and Cynthia Calvillo.

Yamaguchi is a martial arts icon in Asia and has competed for the atomweight belt in MMA on two occasions. This fight will be the veteran's first time changing disciplines since joining the promotion, although she's no stranger to submission grappling from earlier in her career back in Japan. Moreover, she holds a black belt in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Judo.

ONE: X was already looking stacked with four world title fights on the agenda as well as Demetrious Johnson taking on Rodtang in a special rules bout. With legends like Yamaguchi alongside a new generation of talent like Kelly, Hirata and Radzuan, ONE: X is shaping up to be the most talent-rich show in the history of the organization.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik