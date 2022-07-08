Watch: Itsuki Hirata nearly breaks Rika Ishige’s arm as Thai star writhes in pain

Itsuki Hirata, better known by her Dragonball Z-inspired nickname ‘Android 18’, is one of ONE Championship’s fastest-rising and most prominent up-and-comers. Ever since her promotional debut in 2019, Hirata has earned five straight victories, four by finish split evenly with two by knockout and two via submission.

On the ONE Championship Instagram page, the promotion looked back at one of Hirata’s impressive submission victories. This particular submission came against Rika Ishige at ONE: Century in 2019.

‘Android 18’ did not let the fans down and delivered a picture-perfect armbar to force the tap in the closing moments of round two.

“‘Android 18’ is a STAR 🤩 Who's NEXT for Itsuki Hirata?”

Born in Adachi, Tokyo, Japan, Itsuki Hirata followed in the footsteps of her older brother when she began training judo at the age of six. With dreams of becoming an Olympian, Hirata was nothing short of a prodigy, placing third in a national judo competition while she was in fifth grade. ‘Android 18’ would go on to win a prefectural judo championship in high school.

Unfortunately, Hirata was forced to give up the dream of representing her country in the Olympics due to injuries, but that would be far from the end of Hirata’s story.

In 2018, Hirata was cast in a Japanese TV reality series and MMA competition called Fighting Agent War. In the series, Hirata faced other competitors in a tournament-like competition, with the winner earning a contract with ONE Championship.

‘Android 18’ earned three straight submission victories to win the competition. She walked away with a contract to fight on MMA’s biggest global stage.

Itsuki Hirata faces her first setback in the circle

Following her withdrawal from the ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix due to illness, ‘Android 18’ was ready to make her return at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary celebration ONE X.

The 22-year-old phenom was matched up with Jihin Radzuan, who was intent on extending her winning streak to three at the expense of the budding superstar.

During the contest, Hirata looked to use her judo skills to dictate the pace and impose her will, however, 'Shadow Cat’ had other plans. The Malaysian star utilized her defensive skills to prevent ‘Android 18’ from gaining the upper hand, stifling any attempts at offense, and even putting the young judoka into some compromising positions.

In the end, Itsuki Hirata’s face said it all. Radzuan earned the victory via split decision, but ‘Android 18’ suggested the score was incorrect.

“Why is it 2-1? It's a complete 3-0 defeat, isn't it,” questioned Hirata on Twitter.

