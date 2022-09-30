“She’s only come back hungrier and better” - Jackie Buntan picking Angela Lee to beat Xiong Jing Nan

ONE Championship star Jackie Buntan is looking to face reigning strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell once again after coming up short against ‘The Hurricane’ earlier this year at ONE 156 in April.

Before Buntan looks ahead to her own future, she recently shared her thoughts on the ONE on Prime Video 2 main event between atomweight queen Angela Lee and defending strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Speaking to ONE Championship to levy her prediction for the U.S. primetime headliner, Jackie Buntan recognizes that ‘The Panda’ has ruled over the strawweight division for a long time, but believes Angela Lee will get the job done on September 30:

“Although Xiong Jing Nan has been at the forefront of this division, I think Angela can take the win. She’s proven that. She’s only come back hungrier and better. I’m always excited to watch her perform.”

When Angela Lee returned after a two-and-a-half-year layoff, many fans were unsure of what to expect. Especially when meeting world-class striker and atomweight grand prix world champion Stamp Fairtex.

It took ‘Unstoppable’ less than two rounds to remind everyone of just how good she is, stopping the Fairtex Gym product via a rear-naked choke submission in the second round of their ONE X showdown.

Watch this compilation of Lee and Nan's long-time rivalry below:

Jackie Buntant is eager for a rematch with Smilla Sundell

At ONE 156, Jackie Buntan stepped into the circle for her shot at Smilla Sundell’s ONE strawweight muay thai world championship. After scoring three straight victories over Nat Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez, Buntan had earned her opportunity but was unable to capitalize on it, losing to ‘The Hurricane’ via unanimous decision.

Buntan is ready to earn another shot at the Muay Thai crown and is willing to go through any hoops ONE Championship deems necessary to do so. Speaking to Tom Taylor from the South China Morning Post, Jackie Buntan said:

“I mean it depends on how many fights they want to give me before I’m able to get that rematch, but I want that rematch. It’s not like a one-and-done type of thing for me.”

Buntan added to her thoughts, saying:

“I still believe I’m one of the top contenders in this division, so it just kind of depends on whoever they want to give and whoever they sign really.”

