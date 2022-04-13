"A bit premature" - Jackie Buntan on Smilla Sundell getting title shot at ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

On April 22, Jackie Buntan will challenge for ONE Championship's inaugural Muay Thai strawweight title. She feels that her opponent on the night, Smilla Sundell, has been given the shot prematurely.

The Filipino-American Buntan has three consecutive wins and is undefeated in the ONE circle. Next Friday, she will face Swedish Muay Thai striker Smilla Sundell. The 17-year-old made her ONE debut in 2021 with a TKO victory over Diandra Martin in the third round.

In a recent interview, Buntan hinted that Sundell's one win in the promotion was not deserving of a title shot:

"One fight in the division or in the promotion and getting a title shot is a bit premature. There are definitely a couple of other girls that I would assume would be able to have the title [shot] given they were able to fight more for ONE Championship, versus just having one single fight.” [h/t: Asian MMA]

In her three ONE Championship bouts, the 23-year-old has impressed audiences with her tactical style of Muay Thai. Her opponent is a power fighter, with most of her victories coming by way of knockout. Buntan believes she can outpoint Sundell on April 22. In the same interview, she said:

“I watched her debut. The first thing I noticed is just the forward pressure she gave, the relentless push-through, push-forward style. And we’re more than certain that’s what she’s going to come in with. Just kind of bum-rush me... I think I’m going to run her into heavy and very damaging shots... I really do believe I’m able to find the holes and run her into things that’ll hurt her."

The Muay Thai technician Jackie Buntan

Where other fighters are often flailing or baited into brawls, Jackie Buntan keeps her wits about her in any kind of fight. Training alongside great fighters such as Superbon keeps her mind sharp. Her cerebral striking is what the combat sports media note about her.

In an interview from earlier this month, kickboxing world champion Superbon spoke about Jackie Buntan's intelligence when it came to striking:

"She wants to learn... That's good for the fighter. When you want to learn when you're hurt, when you're tired, even if you cannot win. That's a good thing, I see that in Jackie."

Ahead of her title fight, Buntan believes that she is simply the better and smarter fighter. She feels that none of Sundell's other opponents were as good as her.

Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell will meet on April 22 at ONE Championship: Eersel vs. Sadikovic for the inaugural ONE Muay Thai women's strawweight championship.

