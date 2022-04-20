"Love itttt" - Jackie Buntan shows fans her scary side and her fun side in a short clip from ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan may be a scary striker, but she's also a charming young lady with varied interests. On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a moment where both personalities were unleashed in a playful clip.

The caption reads:

“Jackie Buntan got her GROOVE on 😎 Catch her back in the Circle THIS FRIDAY as she faces Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship! 🏆 @jackiebuntan”

Check out the post below:

The video shows a comment that says “you’re too scary” to which Buntan’s coach, Bryan Popejoy, responded with a perplexed look. The Filipina-American then pretends to throw a knockout punch, which Popejoy plays along with. The 24-year-old then breaks out into a happy dance complete with psychedelic color effects.

Fans were entertained by the two sides of the Filipina-American, with the comments section filled with emojis showing some love for Buntan. One fan said:

“😂 love itttt”

Buntan will fight for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title on Friday, April 22. Fans are naturally excited to see her unleash real punches in her match and emerge as a world champion.

A fan said:

“Can’t wait to watch your fight and BRING HOME THE BELT !!!”

Jackie Buntan is gearing up to go against the youthful energy of Smilla Sundell

At ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, Jackie Buntan’s youthful energy will meet its match in 17-year-old, Smilla Sundell.

The Thailand-based Swedish fighter is a product of the famed Fairtex Training Center and left a solid impression on the fans on her debut match in the circle.

In February’s ONE: Full Circle, Sundell knocked out fellow promotional newcomer Diandra Martin in the third round of their matchup. Now, 'The Hurricane' has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Angela Lee as a teenage world champion with a win against Buntan.

While fans of ONE Championship are more familiar with Jackie Buntan following her three straight victories in the circle, Sundell could be a tough challenge for her.

The 162cm-tall Buntan secured a majority decision win against the 170cm Ekaterina Vandaryeva back in April 2021, her only fight in the circle that did not end in a unanimous decision.

Against Sundell, Buntan will once again be at a disadvantage in height and reach. However, no one can count out her heart and skill. We’ll have to wait and see which one of them becomes the first ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE 156.

Edited by David Andrew