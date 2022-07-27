Janet Todd continues to evolve as a fighter, wants to showcase ‘devastating beauty’ of fighting

Two-sport atomweight world champion Janet Todd captured her Muay Thai belt last Friday at ONE 159. Coming off the win, ’JT’ plans to continue evolving as a fighter and showcase the ‘devastating beauty’ of the sport she loves.

In what was a very close five-round battle between Todd and Lara Fernandez, the American fighter ultimately won the bout via unanimous decision.

While she holds the record for most wins and finishes by a woman in ONE, Todd doesn’t like to focus on her accolades. She’d rather concentrate on building her skills to reach her potential as an elite fighter. In other words, records only show half of the bigger picture.

In her post-fight interview, 'JT' told ONE:

“I think about what I’m able to accomplish in the ring, what sort of techniques I was able to execute, my growth, my fight IQ, and stuff like that. I honestly don’t think about the records.”

She further added:

“I just want to keep growing as a fighter and as a martial artist in this art and continue to show the beauty in it, and the devastating aspects of it too.”

Watch Janet Todd’s post-fight interview below:

'JT' has grown exponentially since her debut loss in Muay Thai against Stamp Fairtex back in 2019. Following the decision-loss, there was a bit of self-awareness on Todd’s part to focus on some of the holes in her game. After beating Stamp in 2020 for the kickboxing world title, the American fighter has looked unstoppable.

Returning to her Muay Thai roots, Todd's skills as a martial artist were challenged once more. As Lara Fernandez and Janet Todd headed into the championship rounds at ONE 159, they were neck and neck on the scorecards.

Ultimately, Todd’s experience outweighed Fernandez’s youthful output. 'JT' ramped up the pressure and battered Lara with daring combinations, pushing the pace until the final bell. Janet plans to fight again soon, taking what she’s learned with Lara into her next bout.

Janet Todd says it’s ‘up to ONE Championship” to decide her next move

Janet Todd fully intends to book a unification bout opposite ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title holder Allycia Hellen Rodrgues.

The latter is currently on hiatus to focus on motherhood after giving birth to her first child. That’s the reason the interim Muay Thai belt was created.

Although there are a plethora of other challenges that Todd could take on, the American is never one to call her own shots. For that, she lets the promotion take her career in the direction they so choose.

‘JT’ told SCMP MMA that it’s not up to her to decide, “it’s up to ONE Championship to decide.”

Janet Todd, however, is game for any opponent, whether it’s Allycia Hellen Rodrigues or a new challenger altogether, she’ll be ready when the call comes.

