Lara Fernandez says the "hard work is over," claims to be "ready" for world title fight against Janet Todd

Her name may not be recognizable right now, but Lara Fernandez, also known as ‘Pizza Power’, has all the ingredients to be a massive star. Now that the hard work is over, she’s ever closer to making a name for herself in ONE Championship.

Building credibility across the world, the WBC Muay Thai world champion has finally made it to the big leagues to face ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd at ONE 159 on July 22, where the interim atomweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line.

The 26 year-old Spaniard recently shared a video in what could be her last post from Seville. It shows herself looking ready for her world title bout with Todd.

Translated, she wrote in the caption:

“Had to upload 😂 Let’s gooo! The hard work is over 🙈🙌🏽This Sunday we leave for Singapore. Can’t wait! Pizza Power is ready.”

Watch it below:

Lara Fernandez is on a collision course to face Janet Todd, who isn’t just the kickboxing reigning queen, but also a masterful two-time Muay Thai Pan-American world champion. Currently, ‘JT’ is on a two-fight win streak, with a knockout win against Anne Line Hogstad and a decision victory over Australia’s Alma Juniku.

However, ‘JT’ might be a little rusty since her last two fights happened over a year ago. On the flip side, Lara Fernandez has the upper hand in that department. She’s stayed active, recently earning a bronze medal in the amateur scene at the 2022 IFMA European Championships.

As the ‘new girl’ on the card, all eyes will be on Lara Fernandez. Fans are certainly excited to see both competitors rain punches and kicks on each other for that interim world title next Friday.

Lara Fernandez talks winning the ISKA Kickboxing and WBC Muay Thai world titles

Lara Fernandez has achieved a considerable feats across her career, including bagging two silver world titles before joining ONE Championship.

The 26 year-old Spaniard knew she was one the greatest strikers in the world when she beat Grace Spicer for the WBC flyweight world title. It was a close fight, but Fernandez was named the victor.

Looking back at her achievement, she told ONE:

“It was incredible [to win my first world title]. This was not in my natural division of 59 kilograms. I got there three kilos underweight, so I went on a diet to gain weight and I got the victory. I decided to take the challenge, and it was worth it.

Lara Fernandez has now taken another challenge this year, dropping to 115lbs to face one of the top contenders at ONE Championship. Despite the tough task ahead of her, Fernandez couldn’t be happier to fight Janet Todd for another world title.

