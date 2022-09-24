I’m stronger, and I’m faster - Jarred Brooks believes he would beat Demetrious Johnson

Jarred Brooks has a ONE strawweight world title fight with reigning champion Joshua Pacio booked for ONE 164 this December. While ‘The Monkey God’ already has one titleholder in his crosshairs, that hasn’t stopped him from talking about another one.

In an interview with The South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jarred Brooks spoke about the new ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson:

“I'm stronger than Demetrious, and I'm faster than Demetrious. And meeting Demetrious for the first time was absolutely insane because I thought Demetrious was taller than me. But I'm taller than Demetrious and that's really weird to me. It was really weird. But he has a really big arm. He can stretch his arms really, really high so it doesn't matter on the reach.”

While ‘The Monkey God’ believes that he and 'Mighty Mouse' would go a “hard five rounds,” he makes it quite clear that he believes his skills all around are superior to that of the flyweight great:

“I think my wrestling goes beyond his. I think my jiu-jitsu strength goes beyond his jiu-jitsu capabilities. But yeah, I think that Demetrious and I would go a hard five rounds.

Capturing the title with a spectacular flying knee knockout of former champion Adriano Moraes in the fourth round of their ONE on Prime Video 1 headliner, ‘Mighty Mouse’ cemented his spot as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio will have no excuses after ONE 164 showdown

Scheduled to go down this holiday season, Jarred Brooks is ready for his ONE world title opportunity against Joshua Pacio. When the two fighters square off, it will be in Pacio’s home country of the Philippines. This will mark the first time since January 2020 that ONE has returned to Manila.

With the home field advantage and plenty of time away to train and prepare for their meeting, ‘The Monkey God’ says that Pacio will have no excuses if he loses the ONE strawweight world championship.

“No, this is in Manila. This is his home country, there are no excuses -- no excuses from either side. So he has months to train for this camp. He's had almost a year to train for me. He [always] knew that he was going against me in the first place. So he's had about a year to get ready for me. And I've been training for this my whole life. So I think that I’ve made steps and did things that I've done that he hasn’t.”

