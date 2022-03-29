"Senzo is a f***ing beast" - Jarred Brooks praises Senzo Ikeda, while hinting at Bokang Masunyane bout

Top-ranked strawweight Jarred Brooks was recently impressed with one of his ONE Championship peers.

At ONE X, Senzo Ikeda recorded an impressive second-round TKO victory over Ryuto Sawada, using a barrage of knees to do so. After the fight, Ikeda called out American wrestler Jarred Brooks.

In a post-fight interview, he said:

“I would like to fight against the toughest opponents in this division. Jarred Brooks, I would love to fight him. I want to fight against the strongest fighters as soon as possible. So either the number one or number two ranked is fine, and then I want to get a world title shot as soon as possible."

On Twitter, Brooks responded to the callout and appeared to leak the name of his next opponent. He said:

"Dude senzo is a f*cking beast ! He can step in if bokang backs out!"

Jarred Brooks @The_monkeygod @asianmma @senzolkeda Dude senzo is a fucking beast ! He can step in if bokang backs out! @asianmma @senzolkeda Dude senzo is a fucking beast ! He can step in if bokang backs out!

The stacked ONE Championship strawweight division is certainly set up for an action-packed 2022.

Jarred Brooks vs Bokang Masunyane?

The only fighter ranked ahead of Brooks is Bokang Masunyane. The American wrestler is looking to clear out the division before challenging champion Joshua Pacio.

'The Monkey God' made a memorable mark in the division with impressive wins against Lito Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa. Overall, he is on a four-fight win streak in MMA. For his next bout, he wants undefeated South African Masunyane.

'Little Giant' is an undefeated 8-0 fighter and currently has no fight officially scheduled. He boasts two impressive wins in ONE against Ryuto Sawada and Rene Catalan.

Brooks vs. Masunyane would represent No.1 versus No.2. The winner would undoubtedly earn a title shot. Some say that Brooks, given his impressive performances, already has a claim to that top contender spot.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship He returns to face fellow strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa on 28 January! Will "The Monkey God" get the W? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Jarred Brooks made a HUGE statement in his ONE debutHe returns to face fellow strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa on 28 January! Will "The Monkey God" get the W? @The_monkeygod #ONEOnlyTheBrave | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEOnlyTheBrave Jarred Brooks made a HUGE statement in his ONE debut 😤 He returns to face fellow strawweight contender Hiroba Minowa on 28 January! Will "The Monkey God" get the W? @The_monkeygod #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEOnlyTheBrave | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEOnlyTheBrave https://t.co/FofWiOAetA

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he was asked if his next opponent would be Joshua Pacio, to which he replied:

"If they want to give me Josh that would be great. But I'm thinking Bokang Masunyane is next on the menu... I don't want to announce anything before ONE but it's going to be very soon."

Catch our full interview with Brooks below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard