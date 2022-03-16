“That’s f*****g crazy!” - Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping react to Rodtang’s phenomenal record ahead of superfight with Demetrious Johnson

Joe Rogan and Michael Bisping were aware that Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson will be facing a difficult test against Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon in their special-rules contest at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

What they didn’t know was that 'Mighty Mouse's opponent, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, has a total of 319 bouts under his belt.

Both martial artists chimed in on the co-main event contest at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. Whilst conversing back and forth, they decided to pull up Rodtang’s highly experienced resume. It drew a typical reaction from Rogan, who exclaimed:

“Jesus Christ, how many is that? 267 wins, 42 losses, and 10 draws. That is crazy. That is f*****g crazy."

Bisping had a similar reaction, albeit in a calmer manner. 'The Count' responded:

“Look at that f*****g record. Few reds on there, but not many [referring to Rodtang’s defeats]. That’s a lot of experience.”

Catch Bisping and Rogan's reaction below:

The UFC commentator and the promotion’s former middleweight world champion discussed some hot topics related to Johnson’s scheduled four-round contest at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

The special-rules superfight will start with a Muay Thai round before alternating with MMA frames in the second and fourth stanzas. Each will last for three minutes.

In the striking-only rounds, an athlete can win by knockout or via TKO if they secure three knockdowns. Meanwhile, in the MMA rounds, an athlete can win by way of knockout, TKO or submission.

If Rodtang or Johnson fails to best each other before the final bell, the result will be declared a draw, with no judges’ decision.

Can Rodtang take out Demetrious Johnson in the opening round?

The ONE Super Series star has all the necessary tools to take home a highlight-reel knockout and a US$50,000 bonus in the first stanza, set to be judged under a Muay Thai ruleset.

He'll fancy his chances against the MMA GOAT contender, but it won't come easy, as Johnson possesses some of the most fluid footwork in martial arts today.

The American athlete knows he will have to fight beyond the Thai's reach in the first three minutes or risk getting caught by the Thai fighter’s knees, elbows, or heavy punches.

However, if the Muay Thai world champion can tease the multi-time MMA world champion to fight in the pocket and punish Johnson from the clinch, the highly-anticipated clash at ONE X could very well end before it even reaches the MMA round.

