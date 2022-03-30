"This reminds me of our sparring session" - John Wayne Parr interacts with Tai Tuivasa and other fans on an Instagram clip of his retirement match at ONE X

John Wayne Parr only truly appreciated the live crowd’s reaction to his retirement bout now that he’s watching it at home, and he enjoyed the moment by interacting with fans on Instagram.

‘The Gunslinger’ shared a clip of his fight with Eduard Folayang at ONE X, which got the crowd roaring with excitement as he unloaded everything he had for that 100th win. While he ultimately didn’t capture number 100, the immortalized moment is something that he will treasure for the rest of his life.

In the comments section of the post, third-ranked UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa gave a shoutout to the newly-retired 45-year-old fighter.

John Wayne Parr replied:

“@bambamtuivasa this reminds me of our sparring session"

Parr also had an entertaining exchange with Australian actor and martial artist Kit Dale in the comments after Dale posted fire emojis. The 45-year-old joked that he wished Folayang would stand still, to which Dale said he should have tried asking him.

“@kitdaleofficial he doesn’t speak Aussie”

AKA coach Javier Mendez also applauded his performance, which Parr appreciated and thanked him for. As of this writing, other notable figures who offered their admiration were former UFC greats BJ Penn and Urijah Faber, Australian house and techno producer Paul Fisher, actor Bren Foster, and global motion picture still photographer Jasin Boland.

Fans also shared that even outside the arena, the exchange in the clip had them screaming while watching the action. Meanwhile, others also gave their salute to Parr’s legendary career. One fan said:

“What an absolute legend of a fighter! Amazing career Mr Parr you will be hugely missed! 😢 enjoy your retirement and we continue to support your family in their fighting careers 🙌🔥 #legend"

John Wayne Parr shares fan boy experience at ONE X

As much of a legend as he is in martial arts, John Wayne Parr is a true fan boy at heart. At ONE X, he got to live both lives as he figured in an epic bout at the show and got to hang out with some of the biggest martial arts stars in the world throughout fight week.

Parr shared a video of him and Demetrious Johnson together with a compilation of pictures with other stars present at the event.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Among the fighters he snapped a photo with are Philippine mixed martial arts icon Eduard Folayang, ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex and Muay Thai veteran Sitthichai, among many others.

