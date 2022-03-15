“I’m expecting him to spin once or twice” - John Wayne Parr ready for Eduard Folayang’s whirling wushu style

John Wayne Parr deserves his final moment of glory. ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary showpiece is a befitting event for the Australian icon to put his skills on display before he draws the curtain on an illustrious 25-year career.

‘The Gunslinger,' one of the most lethal strikers in the game, goes to war against Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang in a lightweight Muay Thai clash at ONE X: Grand Finale.

Despite it being Folayang’s first foray into ONE Super Series, John Wayne Parr expects a cracking performance from the former wushu world champion when they meet inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Aussie told ONE:

“Mr. Folayang is a legend, a superstar in the Philippines. And what he brings to the table is not your classic Muay Thai striking style. I’m expecting him to spin maybe once or twice."

John Wayne Parr @johnwayneparr So excited to be part of this historic @onechampionship card.

Also happy that this will be the 6th opportunity to fight in Singapore since 2007.

Motivation to train is through the roof to win this fight and finish on the high!!! So excited to be part of this historic @onechampionship card. Also happy that this will be the 6th opportunity to fight in Singapore since 2007. Motivation to train is through the roof to win this fight and finish on the high!!! https://t.co/eFsu2MgATu

John Wayne Parr was, of course, referring to Folayang's unorthodox striking, which has brought the Team Lakay exponent to the peak of the lightweight MMA division. 'Landslide' is known to blend pace, precision and power on his way to some impressive victories on the global stage.

Folayang's style could pose some threat to the Australian veteran, but Parr remains confident that he can seal an impressive win against one of the trickiest tests of his career.

John Wayne Parr eyes 100th victory against a wushu world champion

The Queensland native hoped to enter triple digits in the winning column against Nieky Holzken at ONE on TNT III last year. However, his quest was abruptly cut short by the Dutchman’s precise head kick midway through the second round.

Come ONE X on Saturday, March 26, fans can catch him in action one last time before he hangs his gloves up for good. He wants to make sure he makes the most of his chances this time around, though, with a 100th career win high on his priority list.

John Wayne Parr @johnwayneparr

My plan was to put on a show for the crowd with everything from jumping back kicks to downward elbows.

Entertaining the crowd with my violence ! One of my favourite fights where I was able to pull off every ninja trick in the book.My plan was to put on a show for the crowd with everything from jumping back kicks to downward elbows.Entertaining the crowd with my violence One of my favourite fights where I was able to pull off every ninja trick in the book. My plan was to put on a show for the crowd with everything from jumping back kicks to downward elbows. Entertaining the crowd with my violence 😈! https://t.co/0fxtFon6Ou

In the same interview with ONE, the Australian martial arts icon offered:

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to share the Circle with Eduard Folayang. It excites me to finish my career on a high against a legitimate champion. It makes me motivated to wake up in the morning and train hard. This is ONE world champion versus Muay Thai world champion, so it doesn’t get any bigger.”

Tune in on Saturday, March 26 to see the drama and action unfold.

