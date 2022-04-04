Watch: John Wayne Parr gifts money to his kids from ONE X performance bonus

After his monumental farewell fight at ONE X, John Wayne Parr has been enjoying his retirement in the best way possible. 'The Gunslinger' has been sharing happiness and joy with the people around him.

Following his inspiring performance despite losing to Eduard 'The Landslide' Folayang, the fans voted for the 10-time world champion to win a $50,000 performance bonus.

What did the Aussie Muay Thai legend do with his well-deserved ONE X performance bonus? He gave back to those who mean the most to him. Ever the kind-hearted and sweet man outside the ring, Parr first shared a hefty part of his ONE X bonus with the most important woman in his life, his mother:

Next up are Parr's kids, namely his martial arts prodigy son, Jesse James. The 46 year-old retired legend has taken to Twitter to show himself giving $500 to his son (who looks like he's driving his own Porsche). The cute father-son moment was capped off with a heart-felt and earnest caption:

"Yesterday made me so happy being able to share part of my $50,000 by giving my kids $500 each to put in their savings. Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did!"

Check out the tweet below:

John Wayne Parr @johnwayneparr

Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did 🏻 !!! Yesterday made me so happy being able to share part of my $50,000 by giving my kids $500 each to put in their savings.Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did!!! Yesterday made me so happy being able to share part of my $50,000 by giving my kids $500 each to put in their savings. Life really is awesome and amazing. Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine this happening, but I’m so happy it did 🙏🏻❤️!!! https://t.co/SwFIM2gRas

ONE X is not the end for John Wayne Parr's martial arts journey

With his entire life dedicated to the martial arts of Muay Thai, it's no surprise that John Wayne Parr's kids picked up their dad's greatness. As of this writing, Parr's eldest, 'Princess' Jasmine Parr, has a 19-5-2 record in Muay Thai and a 1-0 record in boxing. On top of this, she is also a multi-time national jiu-jitsu medalist and is currently transitioning to MMA, inspired by legends like Ronda Rousey.

Growing up with two world champion parents, John Wayne and her mother, former multi-time kickboxing champion Angela Rivera-Parr, Jasmine was quite literally raised inside the gym.

With quite possibly the most dangerous husband-wife tandem to ever corner a fighter, Jasmine's parents have successfully instilled their knowledge and experience into her Muay Thai game.

It will be quite intriguing to see how the young lioness will fare in the wildly different sport of mixed martial arts, despite having such a strong striking background. One thing's for sure, however, is that we can't wait to see more of her.

Watch a documentary on Jasmine Parr by Nelson Ferreira below:

As for Jasmine's little brother, Jesse James, he himself was an amateur Muay Thai national champion and is now focusing more on Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He is a multi-time jiu-jitsu medalist in both Gi and No Gi. At the moment, we are not yet sure where Jesse James will take his martial arts career so far, but we're sure it will be riddled with more gold.

