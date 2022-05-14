"I'm sure ONE would let me" - Jonathan Haggerty on possible MMA, kickboxing, hybrid rules bouts

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t content competing in just one sport.

The English striker said he’s keen on competing not just in Muay Thai but also in kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and even hybrid rules matches. If he does get his wish, then he’d be the first fighter under ONE Championship to compete in four sports.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for ONE Championship, Haggerty praised how ONE Championship allows its fighters to branch out into other disciplines. Haggerty added that athletes aren’t just allowed to fight in another sport, they’re also given the chance to be more expressive.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

“That’s what people who are into ONE Championship like, because [the promotion] gives you the platform to do whatever or [allow you to] express your martial arts. I’d love to do MMA one day and I’m sure ONE will let me so that is the greatest thing about ONE Championship. Also, [I’d like to compete in kickboxing. It’s great that they do that and it’s more exciting.”

Haggerty fights under ONE Championship’s Muay Thai ranks and was a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat legendary striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019.

His reign, however, was cut short when he lost to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in August 2019. Nevertheless, Haggerty has built himself back up and has recorded two straight wins in his previous matches.

Despite his current status as a one-sport athlete, ‘The General’ said he’s well-versed in practically all forms of fighting.

Haggerty essentially grew up around martial arts. While kids his age ran around the football pitch, Haggerty did his work at his father’s MMA gym.

“My dad’s got his own gym so I’ve been in the gym since I was a young boy sort of like seven or six and I’ve been growing around MMA fighters.”

Jonathan Haggerty says he would’ve been a better match for Demetrious Johnson

Jonathan Haggerty has an interesting history with Rodtang, who now holds the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, and he never misses a chance to poke his old rival whenever he gets the chance.

Rodtang got to feature in a mixed rules bout against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE X. Just like any other member of the martial arts community, Haggerty was focused on the matchup and made quite an observation regarding his former opponent.

“I said it when that fight got announced [Johnson vs. Rodtang] I said I’ll definitely be a harder fight because my skillset, how can we say it, is more advanced on the ground than Rodtang’s, and so does my takedown defense.”

Johnson ended up winning the hybrid rules match after he submitted Rodtang in the second round via a rear-naked choke.

"I’ve been joining classes, you know, so you can’t learn MMA in the amount of time Rodtang tried to. Me just learning the basics when growing up would be the difference. Like I said I’d be a much tougher opponent than Rodtang for Demetrious Johnson.”

