"Jonathan Haggerty stays in gear" - ONE Championship displays Englishman's thunderous pad work on social media

Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. The Englishman is both ferocious and technical, but also highly effective.

'The General' sadly missed the recent ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix due to 'health reasons' and was forced to pull out of his quarter-final clash with Walter Goncalves.

After finding out his aflictions were not as bad as initially feared, the 25-year-old said, "I'll be back sooner than you think," and got right back to work.

The ONE Championship Twitter page posted a glimpse of his incredible training regimen as he blasted the pads and wrote:

"Jonathan Haggerty stays in gear #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship.''

The former champion had been one of the favorites to win the Grand Prix and the Kentish star will no doubt be keen to step in as a replacement should the opportunity arise. But it seems he might already have a dance partner booked. The Brit has twice teased that he's about to announce his next opponent via his Instagram page.

Two weeks ago, he wrote:

"Can’t wait to be back in that circle..fight news dropping soooon 👀🔥.''

The announcement appeared closer than ever on Thursday when he posted again, saying:

"Not long until I’m back in action @onechampionship.''

Jonathan Haggerty's unfinished business with Walter Goncalves

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the reveal of Jonathan Haggerty's next challenge. But one man who clearly has a vested interest in standing across from him at some point in the future is Goncalves.

The Brazilian went onto KO the Englishman's replacement Josue Cruz in just 35 seconds. But before that, he'd enjoyed some fiesty back-and-forth with Haggerty ahead of their scheduled clash; and believes they need to settle things in the Circle at some point, saying:

“We do have matters to finish because he teased me, and now I want to show him what I showed him on the screen, I want to show him in the ring,” he said. “I hope he gets well soon and gets strong, trains a lot, and gets prepared because I didn’t want to show him [what I will do to him] on the screen, I wanted to show him on the ring.”

