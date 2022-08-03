Watch: Jonathan Haggerty smash through top score on punch machine

Jonathan Haggerty packs some serious power in his strikes. In a video shared below, the Englishman can be seen smashing a punch machine to secure the highest score available.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the same on Instagram:

"Jonathan Haggerty COLLIDES with Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

Haggerty was scheduled to fight in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix earlier this year but was unfortunately forced to pull out of his match due to injury. He will now make his return to the circle to face Amir Naseri on August 26.

The two expert Muay Thai strikers are set to meet on ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and aired on US Primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Amir Naseri vs. Jonathan Haggerty on August 26

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion will face experienced Iranian-Malaysian striker Amir Naseri on August 26 and both enter this match with much to prove.

Naseri will be fighting to secure his first win in ONE Championship and says he will be looking to finish Haggerty in their match. On Instagram, the Muay Thai fighter said:

“Boom 💥 super pumped for this stacked card on @onechampionship 161, looking forward to finishing former Champion Jonathan Haggerty and getting right back on top where I belong 💯🚀 let’s go!”

On the other hand, in a recent interview, Haggerty outlined what he had planned for the August clash. While attending the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime video press joint press conference, 'The General' said:

"The next fight is going to be a good one. I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm going to show you I can bring some spinning elbows and maybe even a stoppage."

Check out the press-conference below:

Fans will be in for a treat when Haggerty and Naseri meet in the circle later this month.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Who do you want to see "The General" face in 2022? #ONEChampionship INSANE SPEED FROM JONATHAN HAGGERTYWho do you want to see "The General" face in 2022? #WeAreONE INSANE SPEED FROM JONATHAN HAGGERTY ⚡💨 Who do you want to see "The General" face in 2022? #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Lvb0sJgfkk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far