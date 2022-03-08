Jonathan Haggerty teases a huge next fight

Jonathan Haggerty is opening his doors to sponsors and teases it as an opportunity for brands to be featured in a big fight.

In his Instagram post, ‘The General’ alluded to spots being in high demand, as he could be in line for a featured match very soon:

“Due to high demand I will now be taking on sponsorship for my next fight now so please feel free to direct message me for more information.. spaces will be taken asap!”

Haggerty claimed an outstanding victory over Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood to cement his place in the No.1 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings. While the division’s king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, already has a partner for ONE X, Haggerty may turn his attention to other opponents.

Panpayak Jitmuangnon could be a decent option for the Englishman. The Thai warrior shares the same home gym as Rodtang and is currently the No.3-ranked fighter in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. A Haggerty victory over Panpayak could be enough to earn 'The General' a third crack at Rodtang's belt.

There’s also Superlek, who’s currently the No.2-ranked fighter in both the ONE flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions. Taking him on in a kickboxing match could earn Jonathan Haggerty a place in the rankings, while a Muay Thai match would take out yet another contender for Rodtang.

Is a special rules fight on the horizon for Jonathan Haggerty?

Jonathan Haggerty has previously offered his talents to step in if anything decides to get in the way of the special rules super-fight between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson at ONE X on March 26.

While nobody wants to see Rodtang or Johnson pull out of the fight for any reason, Haggerty has made it clear he's getting ready to step in at a moment's notice. However, No.2-ranked strawweight MMA contender Jarred Brooks took notice of this and took the opportunity to challenge Haggerty to a match of their own.

Ahead of his bout against Hiroba Minowa, Brooks expressed a similar interest in stepping into the special rules super-fight for the MMA side of things. While he may not have the prestige that Johnson carries to the match, ‘The Monkey God’ certainly has strong credentials to fill in for him.

The American has not lost a bout since 2018 and has collected five straight victories in MMA, including two impressive wins in the Circle.

With the buzz generated by the Rodtang-Johnson tilt, it could be wise for the promotion to capitalize on it by following it up with another huge pairing of two very game fighters.

Edited by Harvey Leonard