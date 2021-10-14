ONE Championship kickboxers intrigued to try MMA after Rodtang-Johnson mixed-rules match

ONE Championship made a lot of noise after announcing a mixed-rules matchup that pitting legendary kickboxer Rodang Jitmuangnon against veteran fighter Demetrious Johnson.

The fighters will step inside the ring this December as the main event of the ONE Championship X fight card. The special bout will showcase two martial arts disciplines in four rounds of action.

The first and third rounds will be under Muay Thai rules that will favor Rodtang. Demetrious Johnson will have the edge when the rules shift to MMA during the second and fourth rounds.

This unique fight stipulation has gained positive feedback. It has intrigued a few kickboxers to engage in a mixed rules matchups later in the future.

Superbon Banchamek has vocally expressed his interest in a mixed rules fight. He also indicated that he believes Conor McGregor will be easy prey for him given the chance:

"I never tried an MMA fight yet, but if you ask me, I will say probably Conor McGregor because I think I could beat him down very easily," Superbon said during a media press conference through Zoom.

38-year-old fighter Andy Souwer has also shown interest since competing in both sports during his career. It would be something he would look into if he was a bit younger:

"It would be awesome if the moment was there. It would be awesome to participate but for now I will look behind the scenes and see it as a fan and a supporter for both guys," said Andy Souwer.

Marat switching to MMA in ONE Championship in the future

Kickboxer Marat Grigorian is set to go up in ONE: First Strike against Andy Souwer. He has expressed interest in fighting MMA since entering the ONE Championship roster.

Grigorian has also been training in mixed martial arts outside of Muay Thai. There is still no timeline on when Marat will make the switch since he is still focused on his kickboxing career.

