"I'll come back stronger" - Kwon Won Il issues statement after ONE 158 stoppage loss

'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il suffered a major setback at ONE 158 when he lost to division rival Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade in 62 seconds after the Brazilian landed a vicious liver kick.

Won Il immediately folded over, forcing the referee to call for a stoppage just over a minute into the contest. While he was disappointed by the loss, Won Il let his fans know on his Instagram story that he'll be back, saying:

"I'll come back stronger"

Photo Credit: @wonil_kwon Instagram story

For Won Il, the loss ended a three-fight winning streak going back to 2020. His lossl will not allow him to aspire for title contention for the time being. However, there is no doubt that Won Il will be back and stronger as he suggested in his Instagram post.

With a 100 percent finish rate inside the ONE Circle, 'Pretty Boy' is always entertaining to watch and will continue to entertain once he's ready to step back into the cage.

Kwon Won Il went from being a troublemaker to making trouble for his opponents in the circle

Born in Daejeon, South Korea, Kwon Won Il was a bit or a troublemaker in his younger years. Regularly getting into schoolyard fights with other kids, Won Il was forced to transfer schools on more than one occasion. Intent on changing his ways, 'Pretty Boy' started taking Taekwondo lessons at a facility near his family home.

Continuing his training through high school, Won Il decided to begin training in MMA. Earning his Taekwondo black belt, Won Il began training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in anticipation of his first foray into MMA.

Earning victories in back-to-back amateur bouts, he went pro and began his career going on an absolute tear competing in his home country of South Korea, the Philippines and Japan.

Earning four finishes in five straight outings, the time came to walk onto the biggest stage in MMA, the ONE Circle. Debuting for the promotion in 2019, Won Il made a big impression defeating Anthony Engelen via knockout in 67 seconds.

From there, 'Pretty Boy' would alternate wins and losses until earning three-straight in a streak that would end at the hands of Fabricio Andrade.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far