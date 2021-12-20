Li Kai Wen ends contract, thankful for the opportunities given

Li Kai Wen had his four-fight winning streak in ONE Championship halted by Fabricio Andrade at ONE: Winter Warriors II. Following the first-round knockout loss, 'The Underdog' confirmed in a social media post that the appearance was his ONE swan song and that he is thankful to Asia's premier MMA promotion for putting him on the roster.

The Chinese fighter currently has a 10-5 record and had 9 wins in a dozen fights in ONE Championship. Li Kai Wen started his journey in the promotion back in December 2014. During his time in ONE, he had two four-fight winning streaks.

The 26-year-old admitted there have been a few bumps with the organization but is very thankful for the opportunities provided to him. In an Instagram post, he wrote:

"Big thanks to my friends and my team, we all know this is just another beginning and I’ll be back soon. 2014-2021, this is my 7th year in ONE Championship, and I just ended this journey with this one last fight left on the contract. We had some issues but I’m still thankful for everything ONE provided."

Prior to his loss against Andrade, Li Kai Wen was able to pick up wins over Roel Rosauro, Rodian Menchavez, Emilio Urrutia and Paulus Lumihi.

Li Kai Wen suffered a shoulder injury during his last ONE Championship bout

Li Kai Wen also revealed in his post that he tore a shoulder tendon while wrestling with Fabricio Andrade. It was one of the reasons why the match ended early and he had to fight with one hand.

"I’m very sorry to tell you guys that I got my left shoulder injured and my tendon severely torn early in the fight when I was grappling with my opponent. During the whole fight I was dealing with great pain from my shoulder when ever I make a move."

Having the warrior spirit, Li Kai Wen went for the knockout but the pain became greater, affecting his game plan.

"Even with that I was trying my best to land punches and takedowns without any hesitation. I kept reminding myself that my goal is to go for the finish, it’s just that with getting hurt in the very beginning of the fight had me fighting one-handed and it really affected me both mentally and physically."

