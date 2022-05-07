"I can’t wait to just shock the world and prove everyone wrong" - Liam Harrison plans to shut down critics

Liam Harrison is ready to produce another fairy tale when he challenges Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The British Muay Thai artist had, arguably, the greatest comeback performance in ONE Championship when he survived two knockdowns and knocked out Muangthai PK.Saenchai in ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic.

In an interview with South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Liam Harrison said he can’t wait to silence the critics who wouldn’t give him a chance against Nong-O:

“Everyone’s writing me off already, which I love. I love it when I keep reading people say that ‘Liam’s got no chance, Liam’s not good enough, Liam’s too old’ because that just gives me more fuel. That puts more petrol on the fire. I can’t wait to just shock the world and prove everyone wrong.”

Well, Harrison already shocked the world when he came back from certain defeat against Muangthai. The Englishman was knocked down twice midway through the first round but came back with such fervor that it was nearly unbelievable to witness.

Liam Harrison’s inspired first-round knockout win, in all likelihood, has earned him a shot at Nong-O and also ONE Championship’s first $100,000 performance bonus.

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison wants a knockout win over Nong-O

Harrison is well-aware of the power that Nong-O has in his strikes. The title challenger knows that the only way to beat the Thai superstar is by going full steam ahead and never leaving anything to chance.

Nong-O boasts an impressive record of 262-54-10, and is riding a perfect 8-0 run in ONE Championship. His last win was a third-round knockout of Felipe Lobo at ONE X last March.

Harrison said that he’ll be at a disadvantage if he aims to look for points and that it’ll only leave him prone to Nong-O’s vicious offense. He added that he has to find the right timing to land the perfect shots that could, hopefully, give him the knockout win:

“If I try to play the game with him, the Muay Thai game of scoring points, I’ll get taken to school. But if I fight my style, I go forward, I use steady pressure, I chip away, I hurt him, I systematically break him down, then wait for him to make a mistake. The thing is with me people think I’m all power. I’m not, it’s about timing as well, if you ain’t got no timing, no matter how hard you hit you’re never gonna knock anyone out.”

Edited by David Andrew