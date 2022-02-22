Watch: ONE Championship light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia moving like a featherweight

Standing over 6' 6" tall, ONE Championship light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia is a towering presence inside the ring.

In the business, he is what we call a 'genetic freak'. A man of that size and length shouldn't be able to move as fast like he does. Nevertheless, the former KLF Heavyweight Kickboxing world champion has used his unusual combination of size and movement to win 25 of his 50 wins via KO.

Standing taller than a few NBA players and with a wingspan almost as long as an albatross, Kryklia is a menace for virtually any opponent.

Watching Kryklia operate inside the ring, it almost looks like he's cheating. He often has field days with his opponents, and they cannot even put a dent on him. The Ukrainian powerhouse is known for his piston-like straight punches that are devastating from a distance. He also uses his lengthy frame to blast kicks to the legs, body and head, without his opponents coming close to hitting him.

It's not just his height and reach, but also his movement that allows Kryklia to pepper his opponents without getting seriously hurt. His masterful movement is similar to a featherweight, as Kryklia can move around his opponents with amazing fluidity.

Krylia combines footwork and head movement, and attacks the body and head of opponents seamlessly in one flowing sequence. There's never any stiffness in his technique.

The ONE Championship light heavyweight kickboxing champion fluidly executes his moves like a dancer with a perfect grasp of his anatomy. It's a marvel to see him in action.

Watch his striking highlights in this video:

Roman Kryklia finally fights Murat Aygun in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Full Circle

On February 25, at ONE: Full Circle, Roman Krykila will defend his belt against Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun. The two were supposed to collide early this year, but the fight was delayed due to COVID-19.

Although Aygun looks physically similar to Kryklia's former foes inside ONE Championship's Circle, the Turkish-Dutch kickboxer can pose different problems for the champion. For one, the stocky Dutchman is 17-1 in his nearly decade-long career. Yes, the compact powerhouse has only lost once in almost eight years. He's certainly doing something not many are capable of dealing with.

The confident champion, though, has been studying Aygun extensively ever since the fight was made official last year. Speaking about his opponent, Krylia has deemed Aygun 'predictable'.

We'll have to tune in on February 25 to find out if he is speaking the truth.

