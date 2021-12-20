ONE Championship: Stephen Loman, Jhanlo Sangiao victories put Team Lakay's future in good hands

Team Lakay has produced some of the best athletes in ONE Championship history. A new breed of fighters from the famed gym made their promotional debuts at the recently concluded ONE: Winter Warriors II. Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao bagged their first wins in Asia's premier MMA promotion on the night.

Both fighters delivered solid performances in their first outing in the ONE Circle. Loman secured a TKO victory over Yusup Saadulaev while Sangiao submitted Paul Lumihi in the first round.

Loman had this to say in his post-fight interview:

"I prepared a lot for this fight together with my teammates and I did my best. It paid off. I’m very happy. We are always doing that combination. We practiced it a lot, and I just got my timing. I timed his punches, and once he comes in, there you go. The plan went and that’s it."

Sangiao, who had just fulfilled his childhood dream, thanked his coaches and father in his post-fight interview. He said:

"This was my dream ever since I was a kid. Thank you to to my team, my family, my coach, my dad. Thank you so much Chatri Sityodtong [ONE Championship CEO] for letting me show my talent."

Both fighters have joined their stablemates Lito Adiwang, Jenelyn Olsim, Danny Kingad and reigning strawweight champion Joshua Pacio as the next generation of fighters for Team Lakay in ONE Championship.

Sangiao is eager to improve after debut win in ONE Championship

After securing his first win in ONE Championship, Jhanlo Sangiao is well aware of the uphill battle ahead. Being the son of Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao, he feels the pressure of carrying the family name.

As a standout in amateur MMA, Sangiao felt the difference in competing professionally. 'The Machine' is already looking forward to sharpening his skills in preparation for bigger bouts.

In an interview posted to Team Lakay's YouTube channel, he said:

"International is different from amateur. This is professional and there are so many stuff to learn. When I get back to the Philippines, I will study what I’m still lacking and check what we can sharpen so we can win the next fight."

Watch Jhanlo Sangiao's full interview after his debut fight in ONE Championship below:

