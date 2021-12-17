ONE Championship: Paul Lumihi embraces underdog status against Jhanlo Sangiao

Paul Lumihi returns to ONE Championship and will be taking on debuting fighter Jhanlo Sangiao. 'The Great King' is aware of the hype surrounding his opponent leading to their matchup at ONE: Winter Warriors II this December 17 and is out to pull a huge upset.

"I understand that all eyes are on Jhanlo and all the attention is on Jhanlo, and at this point, I'm becoming the underdog. But I'm driven to show that an underdog will win," said Lumihi of ONE Championship.

Lumihi came into ONE Championship with a 7-1 professional fighting record back in December 2017 but has not had success in Asia's premier MMA promotion.

Studying his opponent, the Indonesian fighter dug up a few videos of Sangiao and is aware of his pedigree but vows that he won't go down that easily.

"Jhanlo's ground fighting is different because Team Lakay is known for their striking. From all of Jhanlo's wins, all of those were by submission, so I know that's one end that I have to be cautious on. But the thing is I'm anticipating that and working on defending it, so I have no question that this fight is going to be epic."

Lumihi determined to end four-fight skid in ONE Championship

Paul Lumihi was once the One Pride MMA champion. However, his dominance in another fight promotion has not translated into success at ONE Championship. Since joining back in 2019, he has lost four straight fights.

Seeing the silver lining, Lumihi sees this upcoming bout as an opportunity to prove that he belongs in ONE Championship.

"Though I've lost four times, I've faced great athletes. I think this is a chance for me because this gives me an opportunity to prove myself," he said. "I have no angry feelings towards this because I know that this is business and I know that Jhanlo is young and strong and it's for that reason that all eyes are on him and I have no problem with that. I just want to show that I want to win."

Lumihi currently has a 7-5 professional MMA record, with three wins coming by way of knockout, and two by submission.

Edited by Genci Papraniku